New Clark City AI Hub and US Request for Diplomatic Immunity

The AI hub in Tarlac, Philippines, plans to attract billions of pesos in investment to bring critical minerals, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing for the hub's AI ecosystem. The US requested diplomatic immunity for Americans in the hub, but the Philippines declined.

The AI hub in New Clark City , Tarlac , an investment area of up to billions of pesos , was set to attract the USA's request for diplomatic immunity for Americans, avoiding Philippine laws.

President Joshua Bingcang and Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo discussed the agreement during '24 Oras.

' They explained the Philippine approach and investor protection, while US Sec. of State for Economic Affairs Helberg mentioned potential infrastructure for processing critical minerals and semiconductors. The Philippines has yet to finalize the set-up of the project with the USA





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AI Hub New Clark City Tarlac Investment Area Billions Of Pesos US Diplomatic Immunity Critical Minerals Semiconductors Advanced Manufacturing

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