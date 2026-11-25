Discover the latest limited-edition Beep card designs for 2026, from Christmas themes to National Museum collaborations, and learn where to purchase these collectibles.

Commuters and collectors in the Philippines now have expanded options for contactless transport cards as AF Payments Inc. continues to elevate its design portfolio for 2026. The entity has moved beyond standard utility cards to partner with government agencies, local artists, and major commercial hubs, creating limited-edition designs that celebrate national architecture, art, and culture.

Christmas-Themed Designs by Local Artists

AF Payments Inc. has released four new limited-edition Christmas-themed Beep cards for the first time in its history, each designed by a distinct local artist. The collection includes Pasko sa Intramuros by Rancho Arcilla, which depicts the festive spirit of the pre-war walled city. Still, December by Rica Baraceros features a vintage visual with a retro cassette player, while Simbang Gabi by Joseph Gavin Garcera shows the Parish Church of St. John the Baptist in Calamba City. The final design, Paskuhan Village by Christian Hernandez, illustrates traditions like puto bumbong vendors and parol displays. These cards will be available at official online stores starting November 3, 2026.

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National Museum and Historical Collaborations

The National Museum of Fine Arts recently unveiled a special Beep card to mark its 100th anniversary, designed by Jay R Errea. The card features a detailed image of the building, formerly the old Legislative Building, topped with a century logo. It is priced at P400 and is sold exclusively at the National Museum of Fine Arts Shop, with no online availability. Additionally, two versions of the Una Bulaeña card, featuring Juan Luna's 1895 painting, were launched on August 25, 2025. These are available for P480 and P880, with the higher-priced version accessible online.

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Maritime Awareness and Commercial Hubs

The Department of Foreign Affairs partnered with Beep to release two designs for Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month in September, showcasing artwork by Ann Tuaño. The cards, priced at P250, support maritime advocacy, with proceeds going to chosen beneficiaries. While originally exclusive, the entity may make these available on Lazada. Furthermore, One Ayala released its Access Card in April, which functions as a reloadable transport card and a perks card for stores. It costs P200 and is available at the Level 2 booth and online. TriNoma also joined the trend with its Exchange Access Card, coinciding with the October 30, 2026 opening of The Exchange wing in Quezon City.