False claims link Dutch diplomat's economic mission to a fake promise of releasing former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from ICC custody.

Rumors suggesting that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be released from International Criminal Court custody following a recent diplomatic visit are entirely false. The claim stems from a viral social media post that misinterpreted a standard diplomatic courtesy call as a breakthrough in legal proceedings regarding the former president.

Dutch Diplomatic Visit Focuses on Trade

Reports confirm that the visit by Roderick Wols, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Philippines, to Davao City was strictly focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties. There was no discussion regarding the release of former president Rodrigo Duterte from his detention at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The meeting addressed business relations rather than judicial outcomes.

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During the meeting with Davao City Mayor Sebastian Baste Duterte on November 10, the officials discussed expanding foreign direct investments. They also explored land reform dynamics and prioritized agricultural modernization as key avenues for Dutch capital engagement within the region.

Viral Misinformation Spreads Quickly

A Facebook reel bearing the false claim about Duterte's release has garnered significant attention since it was posted on November 22. As of the latest counts, the video had accumulated 561,000 views, 21,300 reactions, 2,200 shares, and 1,200 comments from users.

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The 45-minute reel featured photos of Ambassador Wols and Mayor Duterte during the courtesy call. Accompanying captions in Tagalog expressed shock and hope among viewers, with phrases like Everyone is shocked and Is Tatay coming home circulating among the Duterte political base.

These emotional responses were fueled by a misunderstanding of the diplomatic event. The viral content incorrectly suggested that the Netherlands had signed a document in Davao that would facilitate the return of the former president, despite the ambassador having no authority over ICC cases.

ICC Jurisdiction and Current Status

Former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained at the International Criminal Court. He is scheduled to face trial for crimes against humanity related to the administration's war on drugs. The legal process is managed by the ICC Trial Chamber III, which operates independently of diplomatic relations between member states.

Although the Netherlands serves as the host state for the International Criminal Court located in The Hague, it is not the authority overseeing the court's judicial proceedings. The Dutch government does not have the power to unilaterally release detainees from the tribunal's custody.

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Ambassador Wols is not connected to Duterte's case at the ICC. The separation between diplomatic economic missions and judicial independence was clear in the official statements released following the visit to Davao City.

Context of Diplomatic Relations

The visit by Ambassador Wols was part of the broader celebration of the 75th anniversary of Philippines-Netherlands diplomatic relations. This milestone event provided a platform for discussing long-term economic cooperation rather than immediate legal interventions.

Before the courtesy call with Mayor Duterte, Wols delivered a speech highlighting the impact of Filipino professionals across Dutch communities. He expressed strong enthusiasm for pitching Davao City's investment potential in the Netherlands to attract further business interest.

Official posts from the diplomatic mission clarified that the discussions were centered on economic opportunities. The narrative of a political release was a fabrication that contradicted the actual content of the meetings held in Davao City.