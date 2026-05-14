Netflix to Launch 'With Ads' Membership Plan in 15 New Countries Starting 2027

Commented by Amy Reinhard, Netflix's President of Advertising, the plan comes at a lower price than the current Netflix plan in those 15 countries, providing more affordable plan options for members and more advertising opportunities to reach a wider audience of passionate, engaged Netflix fans.

Netflix is set to roll out a new affordable subscription tier beginning in 2027, but with a catch: it comes with ads. The video streaming giant plans to expand the ‘with ads’ membership plan to 15 new countries, offering higher plan options and more advertising opportunities to reach its audience.

The list includes countries like the Philippines, Austria, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Indonesia, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland. Amy Reinhard, Netflix's president of advertising, is thrilled to expand the service in 15 new countries and offers more affordable options for members. As of now, the exact pricing and plans have not been revealed for the Philippines, where there are four current plans





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