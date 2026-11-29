Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu proposes stepping aside for Gadi Eisenkot to form a unity government, marking a pivotal shift in Israel's post-election political landscape.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday, November 28, that he is willing to relinquish the premiership in a power-sharing arrangement. This unprecedented offer comes as former military chief Gadi Eisenkot accelerates efforts to form a coalition capable of toppling his long-time rival. The proposal signals a dramatic shift in the political dynamics following the inconclusive October 27 elections.

Eisenkot Coalition Negotiations Continue

Eisenkot has until December 6 to successfully form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension if necessary. During this week, he secured coalition agreements with The Democrats, a left-wing party, and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party. These deals potentially provide the necessary majority for his party, Yashar, to establish a stable opposition-backed government.

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Netanyahu's Conditional Concession Explained

Netanyahu stated that while he believes he should lead the Israeli government, the current existential threats require unity. He argued that a government unable to address these dangers must be prevented from forming. Therefore, he claimed his responsibility as a leader forced him to put personal ambitions aside to support a coalition led by Eisenkot on a rotational basis.

Eisenkot Criticizes Likud Negotiation Tactics

In response, Eisenkot claimed his negotiating team had attempted sincere and accelerated talks with Netanyahu's Likud party for weeks. He accused the Likud team of refusing engagement and evading substantive discussions. Eisenkot invited Netanyahu to join serious negotiations focusing on core policy lines and essential government issues through Yashar's official team.

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Impact on Israeli Political Stability

This development marks the latest sign that Eisenkot is close to assembling a coalition intended to oust Israel's longest-serving leader. The potential formation of a unity government between opposing factions represents a significant consolidation of power. It also reflects the complex maneuvering required after an election that left neither major party with a clear path to a sole majority.

Next Steps in Government Formation

The political focus now shifts to whether Eisenkot can finalize his coalition within the December 6 deadline. The involvement of Yisrael Beiteinu and The Democrats suggests a broad-based approach to governance. Observers will watch closely to see if the proposed rotation agreement with Netanyahu holds or if further political maneuvering is required to secure stability in the Knesset.