Net Satisfaction Ratings Decline for Senate, House of Representatives, and Supreme Court in SWS Survey

The nationwide survey was conducted from March 24 to 31 through face-to-face interviews with 1,500 Filipino adults. It has a sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The SWS survey was conducted before the recent chaos in the upper chamber, including the Senate shooting and lockdown and the subsequent leadership shakeups . The net satisfaction ratings for the Senate , the House of Representatives, and the Supreme Court (SC) declined in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, conducted in March.

According to the poll results issued Thursday, the Senate recorded a net satisfaction rating of +11, three points lower than its +14 ratings last November 2025. The House of Representatives recorded 42% satisfaction and 29% dissatisfaction, resulting in a +13 rating, slightly lower than the previous period's net ratings of +14. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, slipped to a net satisfaction rating of +11, with 42% of respondents satisfied and 30% dissatisfied. The institution reported +17 public satisfaction ratings in November 2025





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Social Weather Stations (SWS) Senate House Of Representatives Supreme Court Net Satisfaction Ratings Chaos In The Upper Chamber Senate Shooting And Lockdown Subsequent Leadership Shakeups March 2026 November 2025 June 2025 September 2025 November 2025 March 2026 Balance Luzon Metro Manila Visayas Mindanao Demographic Groups Education Age Groups Gender Net Satisfaction Levels Public Satisfaction Ratings Leadership Shakeups Chaos In The Upper Chamber Senate Shooting And Lockdown Subsequent Leadership Shakeups

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