Negros Island Region Monitors Ten Fault Lines After Deadly Sarangani Earthquake

Following a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Sarangani that killed 38 people, disaster authorities in the Negros Island Region are intensifying surveillance on ten active fault lines and the potential threat of the Negros Trench, while promoting school and community earthquake drills.

The Office of Civil Defense in the Negros Island Region is closely monitoring ten active fault line s following a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Sarangani and surrounding areas on June 8, 2026.

This seismic event, traced by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to movement along the Cotabato Trench at a depth of 33 kilometers, caused widespread destruction. Its epicenter was located 32 kilometers west of Maasim, Sarangani, underscoring the region's vulnerability to major earthquakes. The tremor resulted in a tragic loss of life and extensive infrastructure damage.

As of the evening of November 9, 2026, the official count from the Office of Civil Defense recorded at least 38 fatalities and 478 injured. The impact was particularly severe in General Santos City, where shaking reached Intensity VII on the PHIVOLCS scale, classified as 'destructive.

' This level of intensity caused significant damage to older and poorly constructed buildings, with some cracks appearing in infrastructure like roads and dikes, and objects toppling over. The quake also rendered roads impassable and damaged bridges in Maasim, Sarangani, while leaving a trail of destruction in neighboring Davao Occidental. A key factor that likely mitigated greater loss of life during the Sarangani earthquake was the timing coinciding with the flag ceremony for the opening of classes.

This placed thousands of students and teachers in open spaces when the ground shook, a fortuitous circumstance that may have saved many lives. This event has served as a stark reminder for disaster preparedness authorities elsewhere. In Negros Island Region, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), led by Deputy Chief Bryll Larry Sañor, is intensifying its focus on readiness.

Sañor clarified that the monitored faults, which include the Manjuyod-Pamplona Fault and the San Carlos Fault-both part of the East Negros Fault System-have the potential to generate earthquakes of up to magnitude 6.9. He specified that the risk covers San Carlos City, Toboso, the Central Negros Fault area, Himamaylan, Binalbagan, La Carlota, La Castellana, and other southern local government units.

Moreover, Regional Director Donato Sermeno III of OCD-NIR highlighted an additional threat: the possibility of seismic movement along the Negros Trench, another major geological feature south of the island. Comprehensive preparedness efforts now include conducting earthquake simulations in schools and residential communities to ensure the population knows how to respond during a major tremor. The identified ten active fault systems pose a significant threat to the region, and officials are urging communities to internalize the lessons from Sarangani.

The Cotabato Trench, responsible for the Sarangani disaster, is a major subduction zone off Mindanao's coast, known for generating powerful earthquakes. The event has amplified concern for other seismically active zones, such as those beneath and around Negros Island, emphasizing the urgent need for robust disaster risk reduction strategies, public education, and infrastructure resilience





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Philippines Earthquake Sarangani Negros Fault Line PHIVOLCS Disaster Preparedness Cotabato Trench Negros Trench PDRRMO

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