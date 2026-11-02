Negros Consumer Groups Launch Power Shield Against Grid Failures

Three consumer advocacy groups in the Negros Island Region announce the 'NIR Power Shield Stormbird Protocol' to secure electricity supply independently from national grid failures.

Consumer advocacy groups in the Negros Island Region have announced the implementation of the "NIR Power Shield Stormbird Protocol" before the end of 2026 to secure local electricity supplies independently. Wennie Sancho, president of the Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access), alongside Power Watch Negros Advocates and the Alliance of Concerned Negrosnon (ACNN), raised an urgent question on Nov. 2, asking who will regulate the regulators.

Systemic Grid Failures Trigger Local Action

The groups cited years of regulatory inaction and worsening power outages as the primary drivers for this decisive move. They pointed to mounting evidence of systemic failure within the national energy infrastructure. The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) had ordered 123 instances of manual load dropping in the Visayas region alone this year.

Also read Russian Strikes Leave Hundreds of Thousands of Ukrainians Without Power

Furthermore, 2,854 megawatts of generation capacity are currently on forced outage. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin publicly acknowledged that no new baseload power capacity has been added to the Visayas grid in years. This lack of development has left the region vulnerable to frequent blackouts and insufficient power reserves during peak demand periods.

Regulatory Oversight and Financial Concerns

Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Francis Juan admitted that a weak peso and ongoing plant outages will push electricity rates even higher for consumers. Wennie Sancho accused regulators of allowing generators to collect capacity payments since 2021 even while those facilities were non-operational. He described this practice as counting a dead carabao as still plowing the field.

Advertisement

Sancho warned that continued reliance on national agencies has yielded only repeated assurances that the grid is stable. He noted that investigations have produced no visible relief for consumers who suffer from rolling brownouts. The groups argue that federal oversight has failed to address the root causes of the energy crisis in the region.

Local Cooperatives Implement Independent Solutions

The Stormbird Protocol calls for Negros electric cooperatives to develop local power reserves independent of the Visayas grid. Participating organizations include Noneco, Noceco, Noreco 1, and Norceco 2. These cooperatives will establish embedded generation facilities and battery energy storage systems to ensure reliability.

The initiative aims to reduce reliance on distant power sources and insulate Negros consumers from recurring red and yellow grid alerts. Mutual aid agreements will be established among these cooperatives to share resources during emergencies. This strategy seeks to prevent rotational brownouts that have plagued the region for years.

Future Steps and Consumer Empowerment

Sancho stated that the groups will not wait for the Department of Energy to plan for the region. He emphasized that consumers will now be the watchers and will regulate authorities through people power, the courts, and Congress. The protocol is designed to give Negros residents direct control over their energy security.

Advertisement

The teams plan to enforce these measures independently if national regulators continue to fail. The initiative represents a shift from passive complaints to active local governance of energy resources. This bold step highlights the growing tension between local needs and national policy failures in the Philippines energy sector.