NDRRMC Reports Extensive Damage from Major Earthquake, Over 1.4 Million Affected

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has released its tenth situational report detailing the widespread impact of a powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines. The disaster has resulted in numerous injuries, dozens missing, and massive displacement, with over 1.4 million individuals affected across multiple regions. Infrastructure, housing, and essential services have suffered significant damage, while ongoing aftershocks and secondary hazards like landslides complicate recovery efforts. Government agencies have provided substantial assistance, but many communities remain under a state of calamity as operations continue.

In its Situational Report No. 10 released Thursday, the NDRRMC provided updated figures on the impact of a major earthquake that struck the country. The disaster has left a significant human toll with 1,339 people injured and 30 individuals still missing.

Thequake affected a massive population of 1,414,752 individuals across 346,413 families, spanning 573 barangays in Regions IX, XI, XII, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The displacement crisis remains acute with 81,855 people uprooted from their homes. Of these, 18,504 are sheltering in 45 designated evacuation centers, while a larger group of 63,351 are residing in temporary shelters outside official facilities. Housing damage is extensive, with 74,657 structures impacted, including 13,681 completely destroyed and 60,976 partially damaged.

Region XII bore the brunt of residential destruction, accounting for 58,522 of the damaged houses. Infrastructure losses are estimated at P148 million, with 774 facilities reported damaged in the affected regions. Critical transport networks were severely disrupted: 134 road sections and 41 bridges were affected, and as of the report, 25 road segments and 12 bridges remained impassable, hampering relief efforts.

Utilities also suffered widespread damage: power outages hit 47 cities and municipalities, water supply was interrupted in 16 localities, and communication services were disrupted in 20 areas, though most lines have now been restored. Seismic activity continues with state seismologists recording 7,461 aftershocks since the June 8 mainshock, 84 of which were felt by residents. The strongest aftershock reached magnitude 6.4. The earthquake triggered numerous secondary hazards: 67 earthquake-induced landslides, seven incidents of ground cracks, and one tsunami event.

The government has mobilized assistance totaling P176.8 million for affected families, with an additional P8.1 million in aid provided to local government units and regional agencies. As of June 18, a state of calamity remained in effect in 14 cities and municipalities as response and recovery operations continued in the quake-hit communities





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Earthquake NDRRMC Damage Assessment Displacement Infrastructure Aftershocks Landslides Philippines Calamity Relief Efforts

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