More than 200 protesters arrested during the 49th ASEAN Summit opening in Muntinlupa are being processed for transfer to a detention facility while police await court commitment orders, as activist groups demand investigations and releases.

More than 200 protesters arrested during the opening of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Muntinlupa City are being processed for transfer to a detention facility, the National Capital Region Police Office said on Wednesday.

NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said authorities are waiting for commitment orders from the court to complete the movement of detainees. In an interview with GMA News Unang Balita, Abrahano said the case has already been filed and is undergoing standard processing procedures. He said the logistical transfer to the detention center is happening alongside the judicial review, noting that the arrested individuals remain at Camp Bagong Diwa until the court issues the necessary commitment orders.

Also read Philippine Police Arrest Over 200 Protesters as 49th ASEAN Summit Opens in Manila

Arrests And Allegations During ASEAN Summit

Organizations including the August Twenty-One Movement reported that between 200 and 300 protesters were detained across Metro Manila during the summit opening on Sunday. The arrested group comprised diverse demonstrators, specifically including farmers, students, Indigenous peoples, and workers who gathered to voice their grievances during the international event. The International Association of Democratic Lawyers reported injuries among demonstrators and alleged that some individuals were beaten by police and held incommunicado without access to legal counsel.

These claims were firmly denied by the National Capital Region Police Office, which stated that the allegations do not reflect the conduct of the law enforcement personnel involved in the dispersal. Activist groups have heavily criticized the deployment of approximately 19,000 security personnel to manage the summit events. These organizations are demanding immediate investigations into alleged human rights abuses and calling for the urgent release of all detained protesters.

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They argue that the massive security presence led to the unnecessary arrests and violent dispersal of the crowds. The groups condemned the arrest and alleged violent dispersal of protesters in Metro Manila during the ASEAN Summit opening. The NCRPO said the legal case filed against the arrested individuals is now with the prosecutor's office for processing while the detainees remain at Camp Bagong Diwa.

Police Await Court Orders For Detainee Transfer

Police said a court commitment order could be issued at any time, which would allow the transfer to the detention facility to proceed. The ASEAN Summit opening on Sunday drew protests across Metro Manila, with various sectors joining demonstrations against the regional meeting. Authorities have not provided a final official count of those arrested, but activist groups estimate the number at between 200 and 300.

The IADL allegations of beatings and incommunicado detention without legal counsel have not been confirmed by police, who rejected the claims. Activist organizations continue to press for accountability and the release of those still in custody as the legal process unfolds.