NCRPO orders dismissal of Manila cop over Tondo e-bike rider assault

The NCRPO has ordered summary dismissal proceedings against a Manila police officer charged with grave threats and physical injuries for allegedly drawing his firearm and kicking an e-bike rider in Tondo. NCRPO OIC P/BGen Christopher Abrahano warned that a badge and firearm do not put officers above the law.

The National Capital Region Police Office has ordered summary dismissal proceedings against a Manila police officer charged with grave threats and physical injuries. The case stems from an incident in which the officer allegedly drew his service firearm and kicked an e-bike rider in Tondo, Manila.

The order was announced in a statement issued on Sunday. NCRPO Officer-in-Charge P/BGen Christopher Abrahano directed the Manila Police District and concerned disciplinary offices to ensure proper and swift documentation and evaluation of evidence in the administrative case. The directive covers every step of the administrative process. Abrahano said the case must move quickly and be handled correctly.

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Police Uniform Responsibilities And Discipline

Addressing the incident, Abrahano underscored that wearing a police uniform and carrying a government-issued firearm come with responsibilities. He said these responsibilities demand discipline, restraint, and respect for human rights. His statement was issued as part of the NCRPO response to the Tondo incident. Abrahano issued a direct warning to the police force.

Let this serve as a clear warning to every police officer: your badge and firearm do not put you above the law, he said. The statement was carried in the NCRPO announcement on Sunday. He added that any officer who misuses police authority will face consequences. Anyone who uses police authority to threaten, intimidate, or harm another person will be held accountable, Abrahano said.

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I will not tolerate behavior that betrays the trust placed in us by the public, he added. The NCRPO also called on police commanders to take a more active role in supervision. Abrahano urged commanders to closely monitor their personnel and ensure swift action on any complaints of misconduct. The instruction applies to commanders across the region.

NCRPO Accountability Commitment And Process

The NCRPO emphasized that it will not shield any officer from accountability. It said it remains committed to abiding by proper administrative proceedings. The office stressed that the process must be followed fully and fairly. The case against the Manila police officer involves charges of grave threats and physical injuries.

The alleged victim was an e-bike rider in Tondo, Manila. According to the NCRPO, the officer allegedly drew his service firearm and kicked the rider during the incident. Related police items in the same announcement included a reminder that two cops in Manila and Cebu are being probed for abuse allegations. The NCRPO also said Metro Manila cops were ordered to professionally implement security checks for ASEAN 2026.

These items appeared alongside the dismissal order in the statement. Abrahano's directive to the Manila Police District and disciplinary offices focuses on documentation and evidence evaluation. The NCRPO said the administrative case must proceed without delay. It also said the handling of the case must be proper from start to finish.

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Accountability Consequences And Administrative Process

The NCRPO statement made clear that accountability applies to all personnel. It said no officer would be protected from the consequences of misconduct. The office said its commitment to administrative proceedings remains firm. With the summary dismissal proceedings ordered, the Manila police officer now faces the administrative process.

The NCRPO said it would follow the rules while pursuing accountability. The statement was issued on Sunday and covered the Tondo e-bike rider incident.