NCRPO on Full Alert for Independence Day, No Verified Threats Yet

The National Capital Region Police Office has deployed over 8,400 personnel for the 128th Independence Day celebrations, citing no direct threats but maintaining preventive security measures.

The National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO ) announced on Monday that it has placed its forces on full alert as part of preventive security measures for the upcoming 128th Independence Day commemoration in the Philippines .

NCRPO spokesperson Police Major Hazel Asilo stated that while there are no direct or verified threats against the Senate, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant. In an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, Asilo emphasized, 'At present, we have not monitored any direct and verified threat against the Senate.

However, our intelligence monitoring and security assessment continue so that we can immediately identify and address any possible concerns.

' The statement comes amid heightened security protocols for the national holiday, which is celebrated with various activities across Metro Manila. To ensure the safety of participants and the public, the NCRPO has mobilized a total of 8,405 police personnel. This includes approximately 2,000 additional officers drawn from Police Regional Office 3 (Central Luzon) and Police Regional Office 4A (CALABARZON). The deployment covers multiple venues where Independence Day events are scheduled, including parks, government buildings, and other public spaces.

According to Asilo, the heightened presence is not a response to any validated threat but rather a standard precautionary measure. Police units have also conducted clearing operations around the Senate area to prevent encampments and maintain order, especially in anticipation of possible public assemblies. While no groups have applied for permits for protest actions, authorities are preparing for possible gatherings, particularly in Manila and Quezon City.

The NCRPO reiterated that coordination remains open with other law enforcement and intelligence agencies, such as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). The police force encourages the public to cooperate and report any suspicious activities. Asilo urged citizens to remain calm and assured that the police are committed to ensuring a peaceful celebration of Independence Day. The 128th Independence Day marks the anniversary of the Philippines' declaration of independence from Spanish colonial rule on June 12, 1898.

The day is observed with flag-raising ceremonies, parades, and cultural events, as well as protests by various groups advocating for social and political reforms. The NCRPO's proactive security stance reflects its dedication to balancing the right to peaceful assembly with public safety concerns





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Independence Day NCRPO Security Alert Police Deployment Philippines

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