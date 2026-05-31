NCR Dominates Palarong Pambansa 2026 with 91 Golds, Secures 19th General Championship

National Capital Region wins overall title in Palarong Pambansa 2026, led by multi-gold medalists in swimming, gymnastics, and athletics.

The National Capital Region ( NCR ) once again asserted its dominance in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa , capturing the overall championship with a staggering haul of 91 gold medals.

The Metro Stars, as the NCR delegation is known, breached the 90-gold mark for the third consecutive edition of the national student-athlete competition, following 98 golds in Cebu City in 2024 and 117 in Ilocos Norte in 2025. With a total of 233 medals-91 gold, 71 silver, and 71 bronze-NCR secured its 19th general championship, a feat that has become almost customary for the region in the country's premier grassroots sports event.

The tournament was held in Agusan del Sur, marking the first time the Caraga region hosted the Palaro since it began rotating among host regions. NCR's victory was powered by standout performances in swimming, athletics, and gymnastics, where its athletes accumulated the bulk of the gold medals. Leading the charge was Tchelzy Mei Maayo, who won gold in all seven of her events in the secondary girls' division, making her one of the most decorated athletes of the games.

Jamesray Ajido also shone brightly, contributing five gold medals in secondary boys' swimming, while Ashton Clyde Jose added four golds in the same category. In gymnastics, Deen Gungob (elementary boys' artistic), Antonette Amante (secondary girls' aerobic), Sheena Jillianne Ty (secondary girls' rhythmic), and Franceine Jhobie Rosario (secondary girls' athletics) each delivered four gold medals. Other multi-gold winners included King Cjay Pernia, Ma. Lhynnette Libranda, and Patricia Mae Santor, who collectively helped NCR maintain its stranglehold on the overall title.

The competition saw Calabarzon finish second overall for the third straight year, amassing 55 golds, 50 silvers, and 60 bronzes. Swimmer Charles Nathan Bonee was the standout for the region, winning six gold medals in the elementary boys' class, three of which came with new Palaro records. Calabarzon also received significant contributions from chess players Al-Basher Buto and Phil Martin Casiguran, each winning four gold medals in the secondary boys' division.

Meanwhile, the Davao Region basketball team ended a long drought by winning the gold medal for the first time since 2016, dethroning the defending champions from Davao Region in a thrilling final. Despite losing the basketball title, Davao Region managed to place third overall with 33 golds, 32 silvers, and 35 bronzes, improving from back-to-back fourth-place finishes in 2024 and 2025. Central Visayas secured fourth place with 32 golds, 30 silvers, and 44 bronzes, matching its highest ranking since 2018.

Western Visayas, which had been in the top three for nearly two decades, dropped to fifth place with 31 golds, 36 silvers, and 45 bronzes. The host region Caraga finished sixth with 30 golds, 19 silvers, and 48 bronzes, followed by Northern Mindanao (27-31-31), Central Luzon (27-27-33), Soccsksargen (19-25-32), Zamboanga Peninsula (17-11-13), Negros Island Region (16-24-29), Eastern Visayas (14-25-26), Ilocos Region (14-18-22), Bicol (13-18-21), Cordillera Administrative Region (13-17-16), National Academy of Sports (11-5-12), Mimaropa (5-2-7), Cagayan Valley (4-10-18), and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (1-2-1).

The 2026 Palarong Pambansa also served as a showcase for young athletes from across the country, with numerous records broken and personal bests achieved. The event not only highlights the athletic prowess of Filipino student-athletes but also fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among the regions. Looking ahead, the Palaro will return to Metro Manila for the first time since the 2023 edition in Marikina City, with Quezon City set to host the 2027 games.

This transition marks a significant milestone as the national games continue to evolve and inspire the next generation of athletes





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