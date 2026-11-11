NCDA launches Unified PWD Identification System to curb fraud

The National Council on Disability Affairs introduces a digital ID platform that lets merchants scan QR codes to verify persons with disabilities and prevent fake cards. The move follows a Department of Justice warning about widespread fraud.

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) announced on Monday that it is rolling out a new Unified PWD Identification System (UPWDIS) that will allow merchants to scan a digital id and confirm the authenticity of a persons with disabilities card. The system is designed to reduce fraud after an investigation by the Department of Justice estimated that six million fake PWD cards were being issued.

How the Unified PWD Identification System works

According to NCDA spokesperson Walter Jason Alava, each Unified PWD ID contains a unique QR code that merchants can scan with a mobile device. The scan will automatically open a portal provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) which displays whether the scanned card is a verified authentic document. The process is intended to be quick and user‑friendly, eliminating the need for merchants to cross‑reference names or numbers with a separate database.

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Alava explained that while the system verifies the validity of the card, the NCDA still maintains a policy that persons with disabilities should be presumed to be authentic when they present the card in the first place. The law dictates that merchants must still grant the entitled discounts unless there is a legitimate reason to doubt the card's authenticity.

Positions from government agencies

The Department of Justice, which earlier issued an opinion asking for stronger verification measures, welcomed the launch of the UPWDIS but cautioned that the implementation must be monitored so that legitimate users are not disadvantaged. The DSWD has agreed to host the verification portal and will continue to update the database as new cards are issued.

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Alava also noted that registration for the new digital ID remains an in‑person process at local government units because the NCDA is still exploring online registration options that can guarantee the authenticity of the medical certificates required for first‑time applicants.

Requirements for existing and new users

Existing PWD cardholders who already possess valid, unexpired IDs need only present their card at the merchant to access the discount. First‑time registrants who do not yet have a PWD card must bring a certificate of disability issued by a licensed physician to prove eligibility.

By digitising the identification and creating a central verification portal, the NCDA hopes to protect vulnerable communities from fraud while streamlining access to benefits. The system will be available nationwide beginning next month, with ongoing training for merchants and local officials to ensure smooth adoption.