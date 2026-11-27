The NCCA designates the Church of the Risen Lord at UP Diliman as an Important Cultural Property, preserving its architectural significance under Republic Act 10066.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts ( NCCA) has officially designated the Church of the Risen Lord, located within the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus in Quezon City, as an Important Cultural Property (ICP). This formal recognition highlights the site's profound architectural, artistic, spiritual, and social value to the nation.

Architectural Significance and Design

UP Diliman Broadcast Dept. celebrates 60 years, holds national confab on media in 'time of upheavals' in October 2026 The NCCA stated in a social media post that the declaration serves to acknowledge the Church of the Risen Lord as a significant work of Filipino Tropical Modernism. The commission further emphasized that the structure has successfully retained the spirit of its era despite having undergone few modifications since its construction.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Framework

The NCAA described the church as a testament to how architecture can combine functionality and beauty to elevate the human spirit and foster a sense of community. The NCCA declared that as an Important Cultural Property, the Church of the Risen Lord is recognized as an enduring legacy of the Filipino people, worthy of continued protection and stewardship.

National Cultural Heritage Act Provisions

According to Republic Act 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, an ICP refers to a cultural property having exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the Philippines. This status is determined by the National Museum and/or National Historical Institute based on specific criteria established by the law.

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Protection Against Export and Demolition

The law added that for purposes of protecting a cultural property against exportation, modification, or demolition, specific works shall be considered important cultural properties unless declared otherwise by the pertinent cultural agency. This legal framework ensures that the Church of the Risen Lord is shielded from unauthorized alterations or destruction.

Future Stewardship and Conservation

This designation integrates the UP Diliman landmark into the broader national effort to preserve Philippine heritage. The NCCA's decision underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of historical structures that reflect the country's cultural evolution and architectural innovation.