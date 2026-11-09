Mapua defeats LPU 71-68 in NCAA 102 preview, secures twice-to-beat advantage

Mapua University ended its three-game losing streak by defeating Lyceum of the Philippines 71-68 in an NCAA Season 102 preview. Kyle Timbol led the Cardinals with 20 points as they prepared for a play-in match where they hold a twice-to-beat advantage.

NCAA Season 102. November 9, 2026. Kyle Timbol of Mapua University. (Photo: NCAA) Mapua University escaped Lyceum of the Philippines University, 71-68, on Monday in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball tournament at the Philsports Arena.

This victory served as a crucial preview ahead of their play-in matchup on Thursday. The Cardinals snapped a three-game skid with this win. They got back at Lyceum of the Philippines University, avenging their earlier defeat to the Pirates in the first round of the eliminations. Playing without key players Cyrus Cuenco, Ivan Lazarte, and Cyrus Nitura, the Cardinals held off the Pirates.

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Mapua secures fourth place finish

This result allowed Mapua to finish the group stage with a 7-6 record, securing fourth place in Group A. Meanwhile, LPU dropped to a 4-9 record. The Pirates finished the eliminations with four straight losses, placing them in fifth place in the same group. Leading 69-65 with 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, Carl Nocum drilled a triple. This shot brought LPU within one point of the Mapua lead, raising hopes for a comeback.

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However, Edward Ryan answered with a layup to keep Mapua ahead, 71-68. The Cardinals then held off the Pirates in the final moments of the game. Kyle Timbol stepped up for the Cyrus Cuenco-less Cardinals. He fired six triples en route to a 20-point outing.

His performance included three boards and one block. Timbol almost gave Lyceum a chance to send the game to overtime. He missed two insurance free throws in the last four seconds of play, leaving the margin razor-thin. The situation was resolved when Jasper Matienzo lost possession after Jamal Diaz came up with a steal.

Timbol leads Mapua in play-in preview

Diaz had finished with 13 points, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal for Mapua. Russel Liwanag also contributed significantly. He posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, along with four assists and two steals for the Cardinals. The two teams will face off again on Thursday in the play-in round.

The Cardinals hold a twice-to-beat advantage in this series. The winner of the series will advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Season 102 tournament. Mapua aims to capitalize on their incentive as they seek deeper playoff success.