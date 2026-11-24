San Beda University edges EAC Generals 85-83 in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 102 semifinals, led by EJ Castillo's game-high 18 points.

San Beda University secured a tight 85-83 victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals on Monday during Game 1 of the NCAA Season 102 semifinals. The hard-fought battle took place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, setting a high-stakes tone for the remainder of the tournament. The Red Lions edged out their opponents in a contest defined by intense defensive play and clutch scoring in the final minutes.

Castillo Highlights EAC Offensive Effort

EJ Castillo, a sophomore guard for the Generals, delivered the team's strongest individual performance with a game-high 18 points. Despite the loss, Castillo embraced the magnitude of the occasion, noting it was his first appearance in the Final Four. He credited his success to the supportive environment created by veteran teammates who helped him adjust to the high-pressure atmosphere of the championship stage.

Also read NCAA: Surging San Beda opens Final Four affair vs. surprise semifinalist EAC

The sophomore admitted that his excitement began hours before tip-off, describing a moment of disbelief when he woke up on game day. He noted that he was so eager to prepare that he started shooting drills while the arena lights were still off. This palpable enthusiasm was evident throughout his performance, as he navigated the unfamiliar energy of a packed crowd with confidence and composure.

San Beda Maintains Final Four Dominance

San Beda University has established itself as the clear favorite in the postseason, bringing their established Final Four pedigree to the matchup. Unlike the Generals, who are experiencing this level of competition for the first time, the Red Lions are veterans of the deep postseason runs. This experience gap was a key theme heading into the game, with San Beda leveraging their familiarity with the pressure-cooker environment to secure the narrow win.

Advertisement

The Generals, making their surprise semifinal debut, faced the challenge of matching the intensity of a seasoned opponent. The team's ability to stay competitive in a low-scoring defensive battle showcased their resilience. However, the Red Lions' strategic execution and defensive discipline ultimately proved too difficult to overcome in the critical final seconds of the contest.

Team Dynamics Influence Player Performance

Castillo emphasized the critical role of senior leadership in stabilizing his rookie postseason experience. He revealed that during breaks in the action, veteran teammates reminded him to enjoy the moment rather than succumb to the weight of the occasion. This advice to focus on enjoyment over pressure allowed the young guard to channel his energy into productive scoring opportunities against the elite defense.

The collective effort of the Generals, rather than individual heroics, sustained their competitiveness throughout the 40-minute contest. The team's ability to keep the score close reflected strong teamwork and defensive coordination. Castillo highlighted that the seniors' calm demeanor helped neutralize the intimidation factor of playing in front of a large, vocal audience at the MOA Arena.

Path Forward in Semifinal Series

The 85-83 defeat leaves the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals with a critical mission to rebound when the series resumes on Thursday. The team must regroup quickly to address the defensive lapses that allowed San Beda to secure the crucial two-point advantage in Game 1. Every possession will be vital as they attempt to level the series and prove that their surprise run can continue.

Advertisement

San Beda will look to build on this momentum heading into the second game of the best-of-three series. The Red Lions will aim to close out the Generals at home, leveraging their home-court advantage and deep roster experience. The outcome of Thursday's matchup will likely determine which team advances to the NCAA Season 102 finals, making it a must-watch event for basketball fans across the country.