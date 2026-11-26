Jose Rizal University defeated Letran 85-79 in Game 2 to sweep their NCAA Season 102 semifinal series and return to the Finals for the first time since 2008. Chris Hubilla scored 26 points and Allen Laurenaria added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Jose Rizal University is back in the NCAA men's basketball Finals after 18 years, following an 85-79 victory over Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Game 2 to sweep the best-of-three semifinals series in NCAA Season 102 on Thursday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Heavy Bombers last reached the Finals in 2008, where the team settled for a silver medal finish against San Beda University. JRU's last NCAA championship came in 1972, when the team won over San Sebastian. JRU followed up its dramatic 102-98 overtime escape in Game 1 against Letran on Monday to book a Finals slot.

Also read SBU Red Lions and JRU Bombers Set for NCAA Season 102 Semifinal Showdown

Heavy Bombers Rally To Overtake Knights

The Knights had held a 44-32 lead at halftime before the Heavy Bombers turned things around, outscoring Letran 24-14 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 58-56. Chris Hubilla then tied the game early in the final frame before Aaron Buensalida split his free throws and Jalen Garcia's jumper gave JRU the lead.

A free throw from Titing Manalili, following a foul by Ivan Panapanaan, tied the game anew at 60 before Allen Laurenaria's free throws and Lawrence Mangubat's jumper gave JRU a 64-60 advantage. Letran responded with a 6-0 run to reclaim the lead before Laurenaria tied the game at 66. From there, the Knights and the Heavy Bombers traded baskets until JRU found itself ahead 72-71.

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Mangubat then drilled a triple with 2:02 remaining in the fourth quarter to push the Bombers ahead 75-71. Jimboy Estrada answered with a three-pointer of his own to keep Letran close at 75-74, but Hubilla scored on a fast-break layup and Laurenaria converted two free throws to extend the lead to 79-74 with under a minute left.

Epondulan Praises Team Composure And Grit

Buensalida's midrange jumper brought the Knights within three at 79-76, but JRU stayed composed at the charity stripe, converting all six free throws to build an insurmountable 83-76 advantage with 20 seconds remaining. JRU head coach Nani Epondulan said it was vital for the team to finish the series early and not give the Knights the confidence in a do-or-die Game 3.

Most of our players do not have the Final Four experience, and when we won Game 1, I told them that there is no such thing as experienced or inexperienced, because my players showed how brave they are, Epondulan told the media after the game. After winning the first game, I told the team, why not win the second game? And the team rose above the challenge, he added. Credits to the players.

They worked hard sa practice kahit walang nanonood, nasa gym sila kahit inaabot sila ng madaling araw. Credit talaga sa kanila. Gusto talaga nila ito, said Epondulan. Yong mga nangyari sa amin ng preseason, in-improve lang namin dito sa NCAA.

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Hubilla Leads Scoring With 26 Points

Malaking factor yon para sa amin. Hubilla led the Bombers with 26 points along with three steals and two rebounds, while Laurenaria posted a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. Mangubat chipped in 12 points, followed by Eligado with 6, Panapanaan and Garcia with 5 each, Salvador with 4, and Palis, Garupil and Penaverde with 2 each. Duque and Masiglat scored none.

Buensalida paced Letran with 19 points to cap the team's season, while Estrada nearly recorded a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds. Justin Cargo contributed 12 in the defeat. Titing Manalili, the face of Letran as head coach Allen Ricardo previously said, made eight points and eight assists. Santos and Walker added 7 each, Gammad had 5, Montecillo had 3, while Diamante and Reyes scored none.

JRU will face the winner of the series between San Beda and EAC in the Finals, while Letran will compete in the battle for third place.