EAC clinches NCAA quarterfinal berth with 78-71 win over Letran

Emilio Aguinaldo College defeated Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 78-71, to secure a spot in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball quarterfinals. EAC improved to 6-6, tying Arellano for second in Group B, while Letran dropped to 8-4 but remains atop Group B.

Emilio Aguinaldo College officially secured a spot in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball quarterfinals after defeating Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 78-71, on Thursday at the Filoil Centre in San Juan.

EAC held a 21-17 lead at the end of the first quarter before Letran rallied to take a 23-21 advantage in the second period. However, the Generals responded with a 7-0 run after trailing 38-37 to regain the lead heading into halftime. EAC continued to pull away in the second half, building a 68-51 advantage with 8:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Knights mounted a late rally, cutting the deficit to 76-67 with 44 seconds left.

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Eagles Player Stats Against Letran

Shanoda finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Jude Bagay contributed 12 points. MJ Raymundo added 10 points for EAC. Jimboy Estrada and Aaron Buensalida led Letran with 15 points apiece, while Manalili tallied eight points and four rebounds in his return to action.

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With the win, EAC improved to 6-6, joining Arellano University in a share of second place in Group B. Letran, meanwhile, dropped to 8-4 but has already secured the top spot heading into the quarterfinals. EAC and Arellano University will clash on Monday with the winning team claiming the twice-to-beat incentive against the losing team in the quarterfinal round. The Knights, on the other hand, will clash with the Altas of Perpetual Help on Tuesday.

Letran's Titing Manalili returned to action after being sidelined for a month and missing six games with a right-knee injury. He scored eight points and issued two assists in his comeback. Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday's game, Perpetual Help (3-8) will end up fourth in Group B and winless San Sebastian (0-12) will take the bottom position.

San Sebastian Quarterfinal Hopes

The Stags, however, will still have a chance to advance if they beat the Altas twice in the play-in incentive as per the new rules for Season 102. If San Sebastian pulls off a miracle by defeating Perpetual Help two games in a row, it will book the last quarterfinal berth for Group B. EAC 78 - Shanoda 16, Bagay 12, M. Raymundo 10, Ochavo 9, Nunag 9, Oftana 8, Castillo 8, H. Raymundo 4, Coronel 2, Bonus 0, Lanceta 0, Sealey 0.

Letran 71 - Estrada 15, Buensalida 15, Cargo 9, Manalili 8, Walker 7, Gammad 7, Santos 6, Hugo 2, Reyes 2, Montecillo 0.