NBI to file estafa and waste management complaints over improper pet remains disposal in Bulacan

The National Bureau of Investigation will file estafa and ecological waste management complaints against individuals linked to improperly disposed pet remains found in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The agency is also seeking an immigration lookout bulletin order against three people under investigation.

The National Bureau of Investigation is set to file complaints against individuals allegedly involved in the improper disposal of pet remains in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said on Friday that the agency's Environmental Crime Division has completed preparing the complaints. The complaints will be submitted to the Department of Justice. This morning, natapos na ng ating ENCD ang pagpapaghanda doon sa kasong ifa-file. And this morning, they will be going to the Department of Justice to file the charges, Matibag said.

Also read Alfred Vargas calls for justice over dumped pet remains in Bulacan

The complaints involve alleged estafa and violations of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act. The NBI is also looking into possible violations of the Consumer Act of the Philippines. Matibag said five of the 25 complainants have already completed their paperwork with the NBI. Other individuals reportedly filed their complaints with the Philippine National Police in Bacoor, Cavite.

NBI Seeks Immigration Lookout Against Three Individuals

The NBI is also seeking an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against three individuals under investigation in connection with the case. In a letter dated November 5 and addressed to Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida, the NBI requested an ILBO against three individuals. They are being investigated over the discovery of 25 animal remains consisting of three cats and 22 dogs. The remains were found inside plastic bags and sacks in a vacant lot in Barangay Minuyan Proper, San Jose del Monte.

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Initial investigation showed that some of the animal remains bore identification tags and weight markings reportedly traceable to a pet crematorium operated or managed by the individuals. The NBI said the requested ILBO would allow the Bureau of Immigration to monitor and record the individuals' international travel movements. This ensures their availability amid the probe and possible legal proceedings.

Failure To Deliver Cremation Machine Sparked Deal

The arrangement allegedly stemmed from the failure of a couple to deliver a cremation machine to the Bacoor facility despite receiving partial payment. The Bacoor operator supposedly agreed to send the pet remains to the couple's facility in Bulacan for cremation. Kaya kung maalala niyo, tatlong sites yung pinagdalhan niyan. So yun yung mga sites kung saan-saan na instead binaon yung mga supposed to be na-crinemate na mga pets, Matibag said.

Matibag said both the Bacoor and Bulacan parties appeared to have liabilities. Investigators believe both sides knew about and agreed to the arrangement. The NBI is also looking into how the establishments obtained occupancy and business permits despite allegedly lacking the necessary equipment to operate a pet crematorium.