The NBI foils a school shooting plot by three minors in Batac. The FBI tipped off authorities after detecting threats in an online chat involving bullying and Columbine influences.

The National Bureau of Investigation successfully disrupted a planned school shooting involving three minors in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Director Melvin Matibag announced. The operation concluded on November 17, 2026, after Philippine law enforcement agencies intercepted digital communications that revealed the adolescents' intent to attack their schoolmates.

How the Plot Was Discovered

Federal authorities in the United States initiated the intervention after the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified an online group chat containing specific threats. The Bureau transferred this intelligence to its Philippine counterparts at the National Bureau of Investigation. Director Melvin Matibag confirmed that the intelligence indicated a group of individuals discussing violent plans, prompting an immediate deployment of local resources.

Also read NBI Thwarts Planned Mass Shooting at School in Batac, Ilocos Norte

The NBI Task Force on National Violent Extremism was immediately dispatched to verify the reports and secure the suspects. Operations conducted in Batac on November 15 and 16 resulted in the custody of the three teenagers. Subsequent interviews with the minors yielded statements that aligned perfectly with the data previously provided by the FBI, validating the initial international tip.

Bullying and Media Influences

Investigators uncovered that the primary suspect, a Grade 9 student, had experienced bullying since the seventh grade. This history of persecution served as the primary motivator for the alleged plot against his peers. Matibag stated that the student intended to target classmates who had previously harassed him, creating a specific list of victims within the school environment.

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The psychological profile of the suspects also highlighted significant exposure to media depicting mass violence. The Grade 9 student reportedly watched videos of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado. Matibag noted that the content encouraged the student to replicate the tactics used by the American attackers, emphasizing how digital media can radicalize vulnerable youth.

Context of Rising School Violence

This incident occurs during a period of heightened concern regarding educational safety in the Philippines. The country experienced three fatal school shootings between June and September 2026. The first incident occurred at San Jose National High School in Tacloban, Leyte, involving two minor suspects aged 14 and 15.

On August 18, a Grade 9 student at Ateneo de Zamboanga University shot and killed a Grade 10 student before taking his own life. A separate incident at Banga National High School in South Cotabato resulted in three deaths, including the 16-year-old suspect. These events highlight a disturbing trend of youth-perpetrated violence in academic settings.

Official Response and Future Steps

Law enforcement agencies have been actively tracking these threats to prevent further casualties. The Philippine National Police recorded 12 shooting threats involving schools between June 16 and August 19 alone. Additionally, officials thwarted 53 other suspected shooting plots in South Cotabato in October, demonstrating a proactive stance against such violence.

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The successful intervention in Ilocos Norte prevents another tragedy and underscores the importance of international cooperation. The NBI and FBI collaboration allowed for the early detection and neutralization of a threat that could have devastated a community. Authorities continue to monitor digital platforms for similar indicators of radicalization among students.