NBI Suspects Staged Shooting at Senate to Facilitate Senator Bato Dela Rosa's Escape

The National Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether a shooting incident at the Senate building was a planned distraction intended to help Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa evade arrest.

The National Bureau of Investigation has raised significant concerns regarding a violent confrontation that took place at the Senate building, suggesting that the incident might have been carefully orchestrated.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag indicated that several agents suspect the shooting was essentially a staged event designed to create a distraction, thereby facilitating the escape of Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa. This suspicion arises amidst a complex web of conflicting reports and sudden violence between government security forces and legislative personnel.

The chaos erupted late Wednesday, leaving officials scrambled to explain the presence of armed agents within the legislative premises and whether the operation was legitimate or a facade for something else. Adding to the confusion, President Bongbong Marcos issued a public statement clarifying that no direct orders had been given to the police or the NBI to conduct an arrest of Senator dela Rosa.

The President emphasized that once the Supreme Court resolution was released, he had explicitly told the NBI to withdraw from the area, a directive that the bureau claims to have followed. However, the situation on the ground was far more volatile. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro clarified during a press briefing that the NBI had been dispatched to the GSIS Building, which shares premises with the Senate, following a request for assistance from GSIS General Manager Wick Veloso.

According to the administration, the NBI agents were there solely to secure the premises and were not conducting an assault or an arrest operation. A point of contention involves footage showing NBI personnel drilling into a door, which many initially interpreted as a tactical breach for a raid.

Director Matibag clarified that the drilling was merely an effort to remove a lock because the keys for the access point between the Senate and the GSIS building were reportedly held by the Senate. The tension peaked when personnel from the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms office encountered the agents. According to official accounts, upon identifying themselves as NBI agents, they were met with a warning shot from Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca.

This action allegedly forced the NBI agent to return fire with a warning shot of his own, escalating the encounter into a shooting incident that alarmed everyone in the vicinity. Furthermore, the NBI has clarified the status of an individual arrested during the turmoil, stating that the man is not a formal employee of the bureau but rather a driver acting as a volunteer.

This detail adds another layer of complexity to the investigation into who was truly present and what their specific intentions were during the encounter. Director Matibag highlighted that the sentiment among his agents is that the entire commotion was 'drawing', a local term for something staged or intentional. This theory is bolstered by the fact that Senator dela Rosa had allegedly been in hiding for six months following the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

The NBI believes that the chaos provided the perfect cover for the senator to vanish once again, avoiding the legal process. In the aftermath of the event, Matibag has been in communication with majority senators who have asserted that the Senate is responsible for the senator's whereabouts due to protective custody. While the Senate maintains it will produce the senator whenever necessary, Matibag expressed profound sadness and disappointment over the situation.

He suggested that agreements and mutual understandings between the law enforcement agency and the legislative body should have been honored, rather than resulting in a violent standoff and a suspected evasion of justice. The incident underscores the deep friction between the executive's law enforcement arms and the legislative branch's internal security protocols, leaving the public to wonder about the true sequence of events





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBI Senator Bato Dela Rosa Senate Shooting Philippines Politics Law Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa 'safe' after gunshots at the SenateSenator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa is safe after gunshots rang out at the Senate building, where he is under protective custody. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has assured him that there is no warrant of arrest to be served.

Read more »

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa Surfaces Amid ICC Manhunt in Senate - Chaos Ensues With GunshotsAfter months of hiding from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa resurfaced in the Senate, triggering a series of chaotic events that led to gunshots being fired within the chamber’s premises. The Department of Justice confirmed that the Philippine government can surrender suspects to international courts, based on local law.

Read more »

Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa no longer in the Senate - Sen officcialSenator confirmed the departure of Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa from the Senate premises, with the secretariat claiming that he left earlier Thursday morning.

Read more »

Chaos Breaks Out in Senate as Senator Bato Dela Rosa Faces Arrest WarrantA shooting incident occurred in the Senate building on May 13, 2026, involving Senator Bato Dela Rosa, the former police chief and current target of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The incident led to a lockdown and unrest in the Senate.

Read more »