NBI Subpoenas San Jose del Monte Crematorium Owners for Pet Disposal Probe

The National Bureau Investigation issues subpoenas to crematorium operators in San Jose del Monte following complaints of improper dog and cat disposal by pet owners.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is preparing to issue formal subpoenas to the operators of a pet crematorium in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, following widespread allegations regarding the improper disposal of deceased animals. NBI Director Melvin Matibag confirmed that legal notices will be served to the individuals behind the facility, ensuring that both the personnel and their operational documents are made available for the ongoing investigation.

Investigation Mechanism and Legal Charges

Director Matibag emphasized the necessity of securing documentary evidence to substantiate the claims, stating that records must exist to track the animals' processing. The agency is currently conducting a comprehensive inventory of case files and analyzing video footage gathered from various locations as part of its probe. Officials plan to visit relevant sites to verify the physical evidence against the testimonies provided by grieving pet owners and witness accounts.

Also read NBI Investigates Pet Crematorium Scandal in San Jose Del Monte

The NBI director warned that the crematorium could face multiple serious charges, including betrayal of public trust, estafa, and violations of environmental laws. These charges stem from the alleged improper disposal of animal remains, which has sparked public outrage and prompted a swift regulatory response. Authorities are treating the case with high priority due to the emotional distress caused to pet owners and the potential environmental hazards involved.

Stakeholder Positions and NGO Involvement

Atty. Anna Cabrera, executive director of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), reported that her organization has collected 191 affidavits and submissions from pet owners who were affected by the incident. Out of the total number of complainants, 25 pet owners had managed to retrieve the remains of their pets. Among those 25 individuals, 12 had formally sought the assistance of PAWS to navigate the legal and emotional challenges of the situation.

Advertisement

Director Matibag met with these pet owners and NGO representatives at the agency's headquarters to discuss the investigation's progress and address their concerns. The meeting aimed to coordinate efforts between law enforcement and civil society organizations to ensure a transparent and thorough examination of the allegations. Matibag also warned that individuals who allegedly threatened complainants could face additional obstruction of justice charges, reinforcing the NBI's commitment to protecting witnesses.

Impact on Pet Owners and Next Steps

The improper disposal of animal remains was discovered after remains were found sealed in plastic bags and dumped along a road in Barangay Minuyan Proper, San Jose del Monte City. This discovery triggered the initial wave of complaints that led to the current high-profile investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation. The incident has highlighted significant gaps in the regulation of pet disposal services in the area, prompting calls for stricter oversight.

As the investigation continues, the NBI will proceed with serving subpoenas to the suspects who dumped deceased pets in Bulacan, ensuring that all parties involved are brought to justice. The preparation of criminal complaints is underway, with the PNP assisting in the identification of suspects. The outcome of this probe will likely influence future regulations for animal crematoriums across the Philippines, aiming to prevent similar incidents from occurring in other jurisdictions.

Public attention remains focused on the resolution of this case, with many citizens expecting accountability from both the facility operators and the regulatory bodies that failed to prevent the mishandling of animal remains. The collaboration between the NBI, PAWS, and local authorities underscores the collective effort to address this crisis and provide closure for the affected families.