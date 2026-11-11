NBI Seizes P5 Million Unregistered Glutathione in NCR Raid

The National Bureau of Investigation confiscated questionable glutathione products worth P5 million during a raid on an NCR warehouse, warning the public about severe health risks.

The National Bureau of Investigation National Capital Region unit executed a high-stakes raid on a residential property following weeks of surveillance triggered by a formal complaint. Agents scaled the perimeter gate of the house before forcing entry through the door to uncover a significant stockpile of unregistered glutathione injectables bearing various brand labels.

Coordinated FDA and NBI Enforcement Action

Atty Jun Dongallo Regional Director of the NBI NCR explained that the operation was the result of close cooperation with Food and Drug Administration officials who requested law enforcement assistance regarding unregistered food items and medicines. The agency immediately tested online sellers identified as part of the distribution network which led investigators directly to large warehouse facilities located within residential homes.

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Dongallo stated that upon confirming the presence of these warehouses the team applied for and secured a search warrant to conduct the raid. The investigation revealed that some of the seized bottles were already filled and contained product stickers that were apparently applied inside the house indicating local packaging operations rather than legitimate pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Severe Health Risks and Legal Consequences

Authorities warned that consumers face double legal penalties for possessing the confiscated items because they are both unregistered and potentially counterfeit. Dongallo emphasized that using these substances carries extreme dangers since the exact ingredients injected into the bloodstream remain unknown and the original manufacturers cannot be traced due to the lack of registration.

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The investigator highlighted the potential for fatal outcomes if users experience adverse reactions or fall ill after administration of the drugs. He stressed that the lack of regulatory oversight means there is no way to hold anyone accountable if a patient dies or suffers serious harm from the untested substances.

Total Value and Official Safety Warnings

The total value of the questioned glutathione drip solutions and injectables seized during the operation is estimated at five million pesos. The NBI reiterated its strong advice for the public to verify that any medication purchased is officially registered with the Food and Drug Administration to ensure safety and efficacy.

Officials cautioned citizens not to be swayed by lower prices offered by illegal sellers and urged everyone to check registration status before use. This crackdown serves as a critical reminder of the mandatory safety protocols required for all medical products distributed within the country.