NBI says subpoena for senator's wife aims to probe Senate shooting, not locate husband

The National Bureau of Investigation clarified that its planned subpoena of Nancy dela Rosa is intended to investigate claims that a Senate shooting was used as a diversion for her husband, senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa, to leave the chamber, and not to discover his whereabouts.

The National Bureau of Investigation announced on Sunday that the contemplated subpoena for Nancy dela Rosa, the spouse of the controversial senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa, is not aimed at determining the senator's location.

NBI chief Melvin Matibag clarified that the agency's interest in Ms. dela Rosa originates from statements that were reportedly relayed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. According to those accounts, Ms. dela Rosa sent a text message indicating that her husband had managed to leave the Senate building after a chaotic shooting incident and that his continued presence could have endangered other legislators.

The director stressed that the subpoena is intended to explore the circumstances surrounding those messages, not to ask Ms. dela Rosa where her husband might be. The shooting at the Senate unfolded on May thirteenth while the upper chamber was under a lockdown. At the time, Senator dela Rosa was being held under protective custody following a recent change in Senate leadership on May eleventh that allowed him to return after months of hiding.

The incident occurred after the Supreme Court declined to issue a temporary restraining order that the senator had sought to block an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. Gunfire was reported inside the chamber, and eyewitnesses identified a man named General Mao Aplasca as the individual who initiated the shooting. The NBI's statement raised the question of whether the gunfire was orchestrated as a diversion to facilitate the senator's escape from the Senate premises.

Matibag said the agency intends to investigate who gave the orders that led General Aplasca to open fire and whether the violence was part of a coordinated plan. In addition to outlining its investigative focus, the NBI said it respects the viewpoint of Senator Panfilo Ping Lacson, who had previously expressed reservations about summoning the senator's wife.

Matibag noted that he had spoken directly with Senator Lacson to explain the agency's position and expressed appreciation for Lacson's demand that the bureau uphold high standards of accountability. The director reaffirmed the bureau's commitment to follow any credible leads that emerge from the text messages attributed to Ms. dela Rosa and to determine whether the Senate shooting was used as a deliberate smokescreen for political maneuvering.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have indicated that further statements will be released as new evidence comes to light





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National Bureau Of Investigation Senate Shooting Ronald Bato Dela Rosa Nancy Dela Rosa Subpoena Political Investigation

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