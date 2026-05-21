NBI Retirees and Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. Condemns Senate Security Officers' Use of Force

The NBI Retirees and Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. (NBI-REXEAI) has condemned Senate security officers who "unjustifiably" discharged their firearms on May 13, amid heightened tensions at the Senate. The NBI Retirees and Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. (NBI-REXEAI) expressed support for NBI chief Melvin Matibag and condemned the Senate security officers' actions as undermining the fabric of law and order.

As they expressed support for National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Melvin Matibag , the NBI Retirees and Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. (NBI-REXEAI) has condemned Senate security officers who "unjustifiably" discharged their firearms on May 13.

The shooting incident occurred on the evening of May 13 amid heightened tensions at the Senate, where Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa had sought protective custody following reports of a possible arrest linked to a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), their investigation showed that there was "to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to suspend Matibag and other officials over the incident.

"This action is unfounded and unjust, as they have merely been fulfilling their sworn duties to the nation," it said. "It is imperative that we stand firm against these attempts to intimidate law enforcement officials who are dedicated to serving the public and executing their responsibilities with integrity," it added





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Senate Security Personnel Senator Bato Dela Rosa International Criminal Court National Bureau Of Investigation NBI Retirees And Ex-Employees Assn. Inc. Senate Security Officers Use Of Force Law And Order President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Melvin Matibag Criminal Investigation And Detection Group International Criminal Court Arrest Warrant Senate Protective Custody Senate Security Officers' Discharge Of Firearm Unjustified Use Of Force Attempts To Intimidate Law Enforcement Officia Sworn Duties To The Nation Integrity Law Enforcement Officials Public

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