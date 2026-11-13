NBI Prepares for Apollo Quiboloy Extradition After Court Warrant Issuance

The NBI director confirms readiness to assist in the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy following a Makati court warrant issued for US charges.

The National Bureau of Investigation has confirmed its operational readiness to facilitate the extradition of Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ religious organization, after a local court issued a formal arrest warrant. NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag announced the bureau's preparedness on Friday to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies, specifically the Department of Justice, to execute the judicial mandate.

Legal Basis for Extradition Process

The legal trigger for this development occurred earlier on Friday when the Makati Regional Trial Court issued both an extradition arrest warrant and a hold departure order against Apollo Quiboloy and two co-accused individuals. This judicial action was taken in compliance with a petition filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the United States government, which requested the extradition of the religious leader and his associates.

Also read Makati court issues arrest warrants, hold departure orders vs Quiboloy, 2 others for US extradition

Atty. Melvin Matibag clarified the procedural mechanics of the upcoming legal battle, stating that the specific law enforcement agency currently holding custody of the accused will be responsible for presenting the individual in court. This presentation is a mandatory step for the extradition hearing, which is directly based on the petition submitted by the Department of Justice to fulfill the request of the United States government.

Specific Charges and US Government Petition

The extradition petition, filed on Monday by the Department of Justice, cites serious federal charges including international human trafficking, sex trafficking, conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling. These allegations form the basis of the US government's request, targeting Apollo Quiboloy along with Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag as co-defendants in the proceedings.

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Apollo Quiboloy was previously arrested in September 2024 in the Philippines on domestic charges of violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. In addition to these child protection violations, he faces a non-bailable qualified human trafficking charge under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208, as amended, before a Pasig court, compounding the legal threats he faces from both local and international jurisdictions.

Agency Coordination and Timeline Uncertainty

Atty. Melvin Matibag emphasized that the NBI's assistance is contingent upon successful coordination with other agencies, with the Department of Justice playing the most critical role in the process. The director refused to provide an estimated timeline for the completion of the extradition, stressing that the matter falls strictly under the jurisdiction of the court.

Matibag explicitly declined to speculate on when the extradition might occur, stating he does not wish to offer timelines given the court's exclusive authority over the proceedings. He indicated that the duration will depend entirely on the judicial process, urging the public to await formal court decisions rather than agency estimates. This approach ensures that the NBI remains compliant with legal boundaries while preparing for the eventual handover of custody as required by the extradition warrant.