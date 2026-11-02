NBI Investigates Pet Crematorium Scandal in San Jose Del Monte

The NBI investigates a pet crematorium in San Jose Del Monte for dumping dog remains and cars. Authorities warn of estafa charges as victims submit evidence.

The National Bureau of Investigation has launched a comprehensive probe into the alleged dumping of pet dog remains and vehicles on a roadside in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag announced on Monday that multiple specialized teams would be deployed to handle this deeply disturbing incident. The agency characterized the situation as a severe failure of service and a grave betrayal of public trust by those entrusted with caring for beloved animals.

NBI Directs Environmental Crimes Division

Matibag stated that he has officially directed several divisions of the NBI, led by the Environmental Crimes Division, to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. These specialized units will be supported by all regional offices located in the CALABARZON and Central Luzon regions. The director emphasized that the agency is taking this matter extremely seriously due to the emotional impact on pet owners and the ethical violations involved.

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The NBI confirmed that it has taken cognizance of reports linking the Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium to the incident. Officials are working to determine the full extent of the negligence and potential criminal activity associated with the facility. The investigation aims to uncover the truth behind the mishandling of pets and the subsequent disposal of their remains in an irresponsible manner.

Scientific Approach to Evidence and Authentication

Authorities pledged to pursue a scientific and evidence-based approach to the case. This includes forensic examinations where necessary to determine whether the recovered remains correspond to pets that were formally entrusted to the facility. Investigators will also work to verify whether the ashes returned to owners can be authenticated as belonging to their specific pets.

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This rigorous scientific method is crucial for establishing legal liability and ensuring that justice is served for the families affected. The NBI wants to ensure that any conclusions drawn are backed by irrefutable physical evidence rather than mere speculation. This step is vital for building a strong case that can withstand legal scrutiny.

Urging Victims to Submit Documentation

The NBI has urged affected pet owners to coordinate directly with the agency by submitting cremation receipts, certificates, and other related documents to the NBI Headquarters. These documents are essential for consolidating complaints and building a robust legal case against those responsible. Authorities are looking for concrete proof of services paid for but allegedly not performed.

Consolidating these complaints allows the agency to explore possible estafa charges under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code. This legal provision addresses fraud where payment is collected for services that are not rendered. The accumulation of such evidence strengthens the position of the prosecution and helps identify patterns of criminal behavior.

Verification of Operational Capacity and Permits

Investigators will verify the operational capacity of the facility, including checking for valid business permits, equipment usage, and CCTV footage. They will also examine the chain of custody of remains to track how pets were handled from intake to final disposition. This verification process is critical for determining if the facility operated within legal and ethical boundaries.

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The NBI is coordinating with the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Philippine National Police. These agencies will assist in compliance inspections of similar facilities, as recommended by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society. This multi-agency approach ensures a comprehensive crackdown on unregulated and unethical pet aftercare services.

The incident is described as unacceptable due to the breach of trust, monetary payments involved, and the deception of pet owners. Animal welfare advocates are calling for nationwide investigations into pet cremation services to prevent such tragedies. The NBI has expressed readiness to assist in filing criminal charges against all individuals found responsible for this betrayal of public trust.