Philippine authorities intercepted a planned school shooting in Batac after an FBI tip revealed a group chat. Three minors were apprehended before they could execute the attack on December 16.

The National Bureau of Investigation ( NBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI) collaborated to thwart a planned school shooting in Batac, Ilocos Norte. Philippine authorities apprehended three minors who were allegedly preparing to carry out the attack on December 16, the start of the Catholic traditional evening masses known as Simbang Gabi.

NBI Apprehends Three Minors in Batac

The intervention occurred following a critical intelligence tip provided by American law enforcement officials. The FBI uncovered a digital group chat in which three students were discussing the logistics of executing a violent shooting at their educational institution. Upon receiving this information, the NBI immediately mobilized its specialized response units to prevent the tragedy.

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NBI Director Melvin Matibag confirmed the operation during a media interview held on Tuesday. He stated that the intelligence gathered from the digital communication proved sufficient for the agency to act swiftly. The task force successfully located and detained the three underage suspects before any weapons or physical harm could be inflicted on potential victims at the school.

Bullying Victim Led Alleged Plot

Investigations revealed that the central figure in the alleged conspiracy had a history of being bullied since Grade 7. During interviews conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation, this primary suspect confessed to the planning of the shooting. He also identified approximately five individuals he accused of bullying him, directing his grievances toward specific classmates.

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The suspects are reportedly from the same school where the attack was intended to take place. The NBI focused on the most critical subject who expressed the intent to perpetrate the violence. The officer noted that the suspect provided names of those he believed were responsible for his distress, indicating a targeted motivation behind the alleged plot.

Fabricated Cover Story for Firearm Acquisition

Allegations indicate that one of the teenagers attempted to borrow a firearm from a parent under false pretenses. The suspect claimed the weapon was required as a prop for a film project they were producing. This deception was reportedly used to gain access to a concealed weapon within the home.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag explained that the query to the parent specifically asked for the location where the gun was kept. The students allegedly told the parent they needed the firearm for a movie they were making. This narrative was designed to normalize the request and avoid raising immediate suspicion regarding the true intent of the acquisition.

TF-NVE Leads Specialized Investigation

The National Bureau of Investigation deployed its Task Force on National Violent Extremism (TF-NVE) to handle the case. This specialized unit was tasked with investigating the extent of the conspiracy and ensuring the immediate safety of the school community. The deployment of this specific task force highlights the severity with which law enforcement viewed the intelligence provided by the FBI.

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Director Melvin Matibag described the investigation process as immediate and decisive. He noted that the intelligence from the group chat was positive, leading directly to the apprehension of the three minors. The swift action of the TF-NVE prevented the execution of the attack that was scheduled for the early stages of the Simbang Gabi season.

Current Custody and Welfare Interventions

The three apprehended students are currently under the custody of Philippine law enforcement agencies. Authorities have secured their location to prevent any further planning or escape attempts. The focus has shifted from immediate threat neutralization to comprehensive investigation and psychological evaluation of the minors involved.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has stepped in to provide intervention services. This support is crucial for addressing the underlying issues that contributed to the alleged plot, particularly the bullying incidents cited by the primary suspect. The collaboration between the NBI, FBI, and DSWD aims to resolve the crisis while addressing the root causes of the violent intent.