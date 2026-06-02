NBI Fails to Provide Evidence, Release of Arrested Individuals Ordered in Radioactive Materials Case

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) failed to present sufficient evidence to support allegations of possession and distribution of radioactive materials, leading to the release of arrested suspects. However, 11 others face preliminary investigation for potential legal violations.

In a report by James Paolo Yap on GMA Regional TV One Mindanao this Tuesday, it was stated that the order has been given to release those arrested after the National Bureau of Investigation ( NBI ) failed to present sufficient evidence to prove allegations of possession, distribution, or manufacture of radioactive materials .

In the resolution, the prosecutor's office also declared that the complaint failed to establish any violations of labor, immigration, and consumer protection laws. However, 11 individuals who were not among those arrested in the raid will undergo preliminary investigation to determine if they may have committed any legal violations. Earlier, the suspects were arrested under a search warrant on May 15, 2026.

During that operation, alleged violations related to hazardous materials, labor standards, immigration regulations, and consumer protection laws were also discovered. The NBI stated that some of the foreign nationals arrested allegedly lacked legitimate Alien Employment Permits, while others had no valid passports or documents from the Immigration bureau. In a statement, the legal counsel of the company denied the claims of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the NBI that the Chinese nationals lacked documentation.

According to the company, the Chinese employees, described as Chinese technical personnel, comply with all necessary regulations. This case highlights the complexities of enforcing laws against hazardous materials and the importance of due process. The release of the arrested individuals underscores the need for solid evidence before proceeding with such serious allegations.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation of the 11 others indicates that authorities are still pursuing potential accountability. The involvement of foreign nationals raises questions about labor and immigration compliance, but the company insists on adherence to legal requirements. The incident also sheds light on the role of agencies like the NBI and PAOCC in cracking down on illegal activities.

However, the failure to present sufficient evidence in this instance may lead to scrutiny of investigative procedures. Moving forward, the case may set a precedent for how similar allegations are handled, balancing the need for public safety with the rights of the accused. The outcome of the preliminary investigation will be crucial in determining whether charges can be pursued. It also serves as a reminder that allegations alone do not necessarily lead to convictions; proof beyond reasonable doubt is required.

This principle is fundamental to the justice system and ensures that innocent individuals are not punished based on unsubstantiated claims. The company's stance that its employees are compliant suggests that there may be miscommunication or insufficient evidence gathering. As the process unfolds, transparency and adherence to legal standards will be key to maintaining public trust





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NBI Radioactive Materials Arrest Release Preliminary Investigation

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