NBI Director Melvin Matibag: Senator Robin Padilla Considered Person of Interest in Senator Bato's Disappearance

NBI director Melvin Matibag on Friday said Senator Robin Padilla is considered a ‘person of interest’ in the whereabouts of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa. Matibag noted that the NBI is following instructions from the Department of Justice (DOJ) about the matter.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Melvin Matibag on Friday said Senator Robin Padilla is considered a ‘person of interest’ in the whereabouts of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa.

Early Thursday morning, Dela Rosa sneaked out of the Senate building amid his possible arrest after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant in connection with the Duterte administration’s drug war. Matibag noted that the NBI is following instructions from the Department of Justice (DOJ) about the matter. Asked about Dela Rosa’s whereabouts, Matibag said the question should be directed to Padilla, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, as well as Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and retired Police Major General Mao Aplasca.

Gunshots rang out at the Senate Wednesday evening amid lockdown at the upper chamber, where Dela Rosa was under protective custody. Hours later, the senator left the Senate compound





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National Bureau Of Investigation (NBI) Senator Robin Padilla Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Duterte Administration’S Drug War Department Of Justice (DOJ) Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senate Sergeant-At-Arms And Retired Police Maj Senate Lockdown Protective Custody Disappearance Gunshots

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