NBI Director Melvin Matibag Labels Fugitive Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa as ‘Armed and Dangerous’

NBI Director Melvin Matibag stated that fugitive Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa is considered armed and dangerous due to a standing arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Matibag accused Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, the senator’s lawyer, of wanting the arrest warrant to be executed through him, which was disallowed by Matibag.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag described fugitive Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa as ‘ armed and dangerous ’ amid a standing arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Matibag emphasized that all wanted criminals are considered armed and dangerous, stating a belief that Senator Bato Dela Rosa is armed based on footage from his abduction and the chaotic events at the Senate complex. He also took a swipe at Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, the senator’s lawyer, who asked for the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa to be executed through him





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Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Sudden Appearance At The Senate International Criminal Court (ICC) Arrest Warr Armed And Dangerous Law Enforcement Officer Behavior Atty. Jimmy Bondoc Senate Complex Shooting Incident Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III

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