NBI Completes DNA Testing for Yolanda Mass Grave Victims in Tacloban

The NBI is finalizing DNA analysis for over 2,200 Super Typhoon Yolanda victims buried in Tacloban, aiming to identify remains for families before the 13th anniversary of the 2013 disaster.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is in the final stages of completing DNA examinations for the remains of more than 2,200 victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda, a process that promises to provide bereaved families with long-awaited answers regarding the final resting places of their loved ones.

DNA Analysis Reaches 90 Percent Completion

NBI Eastern Visayas Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that ninety percent of the DNA analysis has been completed. The agency is targeting a submission of these results to Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez before the disaster's thirteenth anniversary on November 8.

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Lotoc explained that the examination specifically aims to identify victims buried in a mass grave at Holy Cross Memorial Park in Barangay Basper. This effort enables relatives to establish the specific burial locations of their missing family members, who were laid to rest in this consolidated site.

The DNA testing is deemed necessary in cases where conventional identification methods, including dental and fingerprint records, are unavailable or inadequate. The remaining ten percent of cases require additional specimens to ensure accurate identification.

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Expanding Identification to Neighboring Towns

The NBI also plans to expand the identification initiative to mass burial sites in the neighboring towns of Palo and Tanauan. These areas are among the locations in Eastern Visayas where numerous victims were also laid to rest after the typhoon struck.

The mass grave in Tacloban holds approximately 2,200 remains recovered after the typhoon. The Tacloban City government consolidated thousands of bodies at Holy Cross Memorial Park in early 2014 and later installed rows of white crosses in their memory.

Lotoc shared a personal connection to the tragedy, revealing that the disaster devastated his own family. His wife and father were among those whose remains were buried at the site, underscoring the emotional weight of this work.

Historical Context and Ongoing Impact

Super Typhoon Yolanda, internationally known as Haiyan, struck the Philippines on November 8, 2013. The storm left approximately 6,300 people dead nationwide, with Eastern Visayas suffering the heaviest casualties.

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Tacloban recorded more than 2,000 deaths, making the identification efforts in this city particularly critical. The completion of these DNA tests represents a significant step toward closure for the affected families.

By submitting the results to Mayor Alfred Romualdez, the NBI hopes to facilitate the repatriation of remains and provide clarity to families who have waited over a decade for answers. The ongoing work continues to highlight the long-term impact of the disaster on the region.