NBI Chief Melvin Matibag Names Senator Robin Padilla and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca as Persons of Interest in Senate Gunfire Incident

NBI Director Melvin Matibag named Senator Robin Padilla and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca as persons of interest in the Senate gunfire incident. Matibag also mentioned that Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano owed the public an explanation regarding the incident.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. INFO 'Person of interest in the sense that they should be the first to answer when we ask them, where is Senator Bato?

' NBI chief Melvin Matibag says in a TV interview MANILA, Philippines – National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag said Senator Robin Padilla, who left with Senator Robin ‘Bato’ dela Rosa hours after gunfire broke out in the Senate premises, is now a ‘person of interest’ in the incident. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca is also considered a person of interest, according to Matibag.

Though he did not place Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano in the same category, the NBI chief said Cayetano owed the public an ‘explanation’ on the incident, owing to his earlier statement that Dela Rosa was under the Senate’s ‘protective custody. ’ Cayetano confirmed on Thursday, May 14, that Dela Rosa left with Padilla at 2:30 am on Thursday, May 14, hours after a gunfire broke out between NBI men and Office of Sergeant-at-Arms personnel, on the bridge connecting the offices of the Senate and the GSIS in Pasay City.

The NBI were on the GSIS side of the bridge when they were found by Senate security. They were securing the door on that side upon the request of GSIS management due to security concerns over what was transpiring on the Senate side of the building. Dela Rosa had been absent from the Senate since November, but surprisingly attended the plenary session on Monday, May 11, to take part in the successful coup against Cayetano’s predecessor, Tito Sotto.

Following his election as Senate president, Cayetano’s first order of business was to place Dela Rosa under the Senate’s protective custody, as he exhausts all legal remedies to his International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant stemming from his role as co-conspirator in Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. After Dela Rosa’s exit from Senate premises, Cayetano rejected the framing that his ally ‘escaped,’ since the former police chief, in his belief, was ‘free to go’ anytime.

The ICC warrant is a result of Dela Rosa’s role as co-conspirator in Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. Dela Rosa even went to the Supreme Court to try to stop local authorities from enforcing the warrant. The ICC continues to have jurisdiction over the drug war case because the investigation began before the Philippines withdrew from the Rome statute.

Republic Act (RA) No. 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity also mandates the country to enforce a warrant issued by an international tribunal





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Senate Gunfire Person Of Interest NBI Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano International Criminal Court (ICC) Rodrigo Duterte Drug War Republic Act (RA) No. 9851 Philippine Act On Crimes Against International Genocide And Other Crimes Against Humanity

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