NBI chief considers Senate commotion a false flag operation, NBI at GSIS side of bridge, and senators urged to protect Dela Rosa and Senate premises

NBI chief Melvin Matibag says they consider the scenario plausible since Dela Rosa had been in hiding the last six months amid reports of an ICC arrest warrant. The commotion in the Senate on Wednesday night, May 13, was a false flag operation to divert attention from Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa’s reappearance at the Senate and his ICC arrest warrant. The NBI was at the GSIS side of the bridge connected to the Senate on Wednesday night upon the request of GSIS management to secure their side amid the sudden influx of people related to Dela Rosa’s reappearance. Matibag also said that several majority senators talked to him on Monday regarding the Senate’s protective custody of Dela Rosa. The senator was since been under ‘protective custody’ of the Senate. Matibag urged those senators to protect not only Dela Rosa but also the Senate premises.

NBI chief Melvin Matibag says they consider the scenario plausible since Dela Rosa had been in hiding the last six months amid reports of an ICC arrest warrant.

The commotion in the Senate on Wednesday night, May 13, was a false flag operation to divert attention from Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa’s reappearance at the Senate and his ICC arrest warrant. The NBI was at the GSIS side of the bridge connected to the Senate on Wednesday night upon the request of GSIS management to secure their side amid the sudden influx of people related to Dela Rosa’s reappearance.

Matibag also said that several majority senators talked to him on Monday regarding the Senate’s protective custody of Dela Rosa. The senator was since been under ‘protective custody’ of the Senate. Matibag urged those senators to protect not only Dela Rosa but also the Senate premises





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Senate Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa ICC Arrest Warrant GSIS Side Of The Bridge Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca Protective Custody Alan Peter Cayetano Sara Duterte NBI Chief Melvin Matibag False Flag Operation Senate Commotion Senate Premises

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