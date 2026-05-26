NBI Asks PNP to Revoke Firearms Licenses of Fugitive Senator Ronald Dela Rosa

The NBI has asked the PNP to revoke the firearm licenses of fugitive Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and order the immediate surrender or confiscation of his 118 firearms. The NBI director, Melvin Matibag, stated that Dela Rosa has been disqualified from possessing guns under Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, following the issuance of his warrant of arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Dela Rosa's firearms include semi-automatic and select fire rifles, UZI submachine gun variants, high-powered .338 caliber rifles, battlefield-grade shotguns, and a broad array of handguns, all held at his registered address in Davao City, Davao del Sur.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to revoke the firearm licenses of fugitive Senator Ronald Dela Rosa and order the immediate surrender or confiscation of his 118 firearms.

The NBI director, Melvin Matibag, stated that Dela Rosa has been disqualified from possessing guns under Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, following the issuance of his warrant of arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Dela Rosa's firearms include semi-automatic and select fire rifles, UZI submachine gun variants, high-powered .338 caliber rifles, battlefield-grade shotguns, and a broad array of handguns, all held at his registered address in Davao City, Davao del Sur





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National Bureau Of Investigation (NBI) Philippine National Police (PNP) Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Firearm Licenses Comprehensive Firearms And Ammunition Regulati International Criminal Court (ICC) Warrant Of Arrest Crime Against Humanity Rome Statute Of The ICC Firearms Registered Address Davao City Davao Del Sur

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