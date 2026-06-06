NBI Arrests Developer for Illegal Collection After License Revocation in La Union

An entrapment operation led by the NBI and DHSUD in San Juan, La Union resulted in the arrest of a developer accused of continuing to collect payments and coerce buyers despite having its license revoked for failing to complete a project. The suspect faces multiple charges including estafa and violations of real estate laws, prompting authorities to urge the public to verify developer legitimacy.

Based on surveillance footage released by the National Bureau of Investigation ( NBI ) Ilocos Regional Office, a man and a woman were seen signing documents in San Juan, La Union before NBI agents and personnel from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development ( DHSUD ) moved in during the entrapment operation.

According to an exclusive report by John Consulta on 24 Oras Weekend, the NBI said the operation stemmed from a request for assistance by DHSUD after it discovered that the developer continued to collect payments despite being ordered to stop operations. Eleador Balgos, DHSUD Ilocos director, said the developer's license to sell had already been revoked due to failure to complete the project.

According to NBI Director Melvin Matibag, the developer allegedly continued collecting payments and pressuring buyers even after the regulatory order. Authorities said the suspect is facing charges of estafa, grave coercion, violation of Presidential Decree 957 or the Subdivision and Condominium Buyers' Protective Decree, and violations of the Real Estate Service Act. The NBI and DHSUD reminded the public to verify the registration and legitimacy of developers before making payments, and to immediately report possible irregularities





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NBI DHSUD Developer Estafa Coercion License Revocation La Union Real Estate Buyer Protection Entrapment

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