Spurs rally from 22 down to beat Bulls 124-119 for 10th straight win

Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points as the San Antonio Spurs erased a 22-point deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls 124-119 on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and nine rebounds and Dylan Harper added 18 points and 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the host Chicago Bulls 124-119 on Wednesday for their 10th straight win.

The Spurs improved to 10-2 and stayed half a game behind the league-leading Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference. The Lakers improved to 11-2 with a 123-112 victory over the Bucks in Milwaukee. Luka Doncic scored 32 points but limped out late in the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle. San Antonio had to rally from a 22-point first-half deficit against the Bulls, who dropped their eighth straight game.

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Bulls Build Large Halftime Lead Over Spurs

Chicago erupted for 41 points in the first quarter, the most the Spurs have allowed in an opening period this season. Sparked by a 17-for-20 effort (85%) from the floor, the Bulls built a 22-point advantage, their largest of the season, and took a 70-56 lead into halftime. Jalen Smith led Chicago with 17 first-half points. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson lamented his team's lack of physicality and resistance in the first half.

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He said, Just a really sloppy performance from us defensively in the first half. San Antonio regrouped after halftime, outscoring Chicago 68-49. The Spurs scored the first seven points of the third quarter in 1:55, capped by a Stephon Castle alley-oop dunk off a feed from Harper. Chicago committed eight turnovers in the third quarter after seven in the first half.

The Bulls registered just 19 points in the third despite shooting 50% from the floor (7 of 14). An 11-2 run to open the fourth helped the Spurs pull away. Castle contributed five points during the sequence while Wembanyama had four. De'Aaron Fox contributed 17 points (all in the first half) and nine assists for the Spurs, who had seven scorers in double figures.

Wembanyama Stats And Chicago Player Updates

Wembanyama finished an efficient 13-of-18 from the floor with nine rebounds, two steals and five blocked shots. Chicago countered with five in double figures, paced by Jalen Smith's 23 points, which tied his career high. Nic Claxton contributed 17 points and Caleb Wilson had 15 in 15 minutes. Wilson left the game in the third quarter with a right hand injury, the team announced.

Chicago's Norman Powell (back spasms) and San Antonio's Devin Vassell (left adductor tightness) both missed a second straight game due to injury. In other NBA action, the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by 32 points from James Harden and 23 from Donovan Mitchell, beat the defending champion New York Knicks 115-107 at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs led by 12 in the first quarter and held on.

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Peyton Watson's fourth block with 33.7 seconds left led to a Jarrett Allen dunk that pushed the lead to seven and sealed the win. Boston's Jayson Tatum made the go-ahead free throws with 25.2 seconds left as the Celtics rallied to beat the Raptors 98-93 in Toronto. Boston trailed by as many as 22 but stepped up defensively in the second half to notch a fifth straight win.

Celtics Rally And Suns Defeat Warriors

Tatum, who led all scorers with 24 points and added seven rebounds and eight assists, said, It was ugly but I'll take it. In Phoenix, Kevin Durant scored 20 points and Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson added 19 apiece to lead the Suns to a 115-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors saw their eight-game winning streak end and lost superstar Stephen Curry in the first quarter with an abdominal injury.

In Portland, the Trail Blazers beat Oklahoma City for the second time in two nights, Deni Avdija leading the way with 28 points in a 118-108 victory.