NBA Scores: Thunder Defeat Cavaliers 117-112 Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 43 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 43 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112. Review top NBA results from November 2, 2026.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 on November 2, 2026, in a high-scoring contest that highlighted the offensive firepower of the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 43 points, adding 3 rebounds and 8 assists to secure the victory. Ajay Mitchell contributed 20 points and 5 rebounds to support the win, while the Cavaliers fell despite strong performances from their star guards.

Thunder Offense Dominates Cleveland

The Oklahoma City Thunder offense operated at a high efficiency level, overcoming the Cleveland Cavaliers defensive efforts in a tightly contested game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the primary engine, scoring 43 points in a display of individual brilliance that kept the Thunder ahead throughout the fourth quarter. The forward Ajay Mitchell provided crucial secondary scoring with 20 points and pulled down 5 rebounds, ensuring the Thunder maintained pressure on the defensive glass.

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For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the loss was attributed to the inability to contain the Thunder's backcourt duo. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 17 points and 5 rebounds but struggled to find his shooting rhythm compared to his opponent. Mitchell did distribute well, recording 11 assists, yet the Cavaliers could not match the 117 points posted by the Thunder. The final score of 117-112 reflected a game where offensive execution outpaced defensive stops on both sides.

Philadelphia Faces Tough Competition

In other action on November 2, 2026, the Philadelphia 76ers faced a challenging matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, featuring standout performances from their key stars. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 26 points and 11 assists, showcasing his playmaking abilities alongside Jaylen Brown. Brown contributed a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, anchoring the frontcourt for Philadelphia.

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The Brooklyn Nets countered with strong interior presence from Julius Randle, who posted 21 points and 11 rebounds. The New York Knicks also saw significant contributions from Jalen Brunson, who scored 19 points and dished 6 assists, while Landry Shamet added 22 points including 4 three-pointers. These games highlighted the competitive balance across the Eastern Conference, with star players driving the offensive narratives.

Western Conference Key Performances

The Western Conference saw several notable individual performances on November 2, 2026. Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons led all scorers in the provided results with 33 points, adding 7 assists and 5 steals to his stat line. Duncan Robinson supported the Pistons with 24 points, hitting 6 three-pointers, demonstrating the importance of floor spacing in the modern game.

LaMelo Ball of the Minnesota Timberwolves also had a spectacular game, scoring 34 points and hitting 6 three-pointers. He was joined by Ayo Dosunmu, who recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, illustrating the versatility required in today's NBA. Ty Jerome of the Memphis Grizzlies had a career-high night with 40 points, leading his team against the New Orleans Pelicans, where Zion Williamson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Additional NBA Score Updates

The Indiana Pacers saw Jay Huff contribute 22 points and 8 blocks, while the Atlanta Hawks featured Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 34 points and 4 steals. CJ McCollum added 13 points and 12 assists for Atlanta, showing his ability to facilitate even in low-scoring outings. In Dallas, Daniel Gafford recorded 20 points and 7 rebounds, supporting the team against the Sacramento Kings, where Darius Acuff Jr. scored 25 points and 6 assists.

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The Houston Rockets saw Alperen Sengun post 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists, nearly recording a triple-double. Jabari Smith Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers were led by Deni Avdija with 28 points and Damian Lillard with 20 points and 6 assists. The Denver Nuggets relied on Jamal Murray for 35 points and 6 assists in their contest. In San Antonio, Dylan Harper scored 17 points and 8 assists, while Lauri Markkanen led the Utah Jazz with 22 points and 8 rebounds.