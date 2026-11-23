A comprehensive overview of recent NBA games featuring standout performances from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Josh Giddey, along with key results for the Atlanta Hawks and other teams.

The NBA regular season has delivered a series of electrifying performances across the league, showcasing the depth of talent and the unpredictable nature of professional basketball.

Atlanta Hawks Beat Detroit Pistons

In a matchup that highlighted the competitive balance within the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks secured a decisive victory over the Detroit Pistons with a final score of 107-97. The Hawks were led by Nickeil-Alexander Walker, who dominated the offensive end with 27 points, including six three-pointers, demonstrating his sharpshooting ability from beyond the arc.

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Luguentz Dort contributed significantly on both ends of the floor, tallying 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, providing the team with crucial perimeter defense and playmaking. On the losing side, Ausar Thompson put up a strong fight for Detroit, recording a near triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, signaling his potential as a versatile future star for the Pistons.

Jokic and Nuggets Deliver Strong Win

Elsewhere, the league witnessed historic individual achievements and dominant team performances that will be remembered for seasons to come. Nikola Jokic delivered a masterclass in playmaking and scoring, recording a triple-double with 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists, further cementing his status as one of the greatest centers in NBA history. His teammate Jamal Murray joined the party with a career-high 45 points, adding five rebounds and seven assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a commanding win.

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Meanwhile, Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls posted a statistically unusual but highly impactful performance with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and an astonishing 22 assists, highlighting his unique vision and passing prowess. In Dallas, Cooper Flagg emerged as a major offensive force with 28 points, while Kyrie Irving added 16 points and eight assists, showing excellent chemistry with his teammates.

Karl-Anthony Towns also had a standout game for the New York Knicks, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, demonstrating his ability to dominate the paint and stretch the floor. The excitement continued with other notable performances across various franchises. In Miami, Bam Adebayo recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, proving his value as a versatile cornerstone for the Heat.

Warriors Face Celtics in San Francisco

Svi Mykhailiuk was on fire for his team, scoring a remarkable 39 points, showcasing his scoring range and confidence. For the Washington Wizards, Kyshawn George provided a significant spark with 24 points and six three-pointers, while for the Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner contributed 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, showing his all-around game. In San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors faced the Boston Celtics, with Draymond Green reacting to a foul call during the second quarter.

Charles Bassey stepped up for the Warriors with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, ten rebounds, and six assists. Brandin Podziemski added 18 points and seven rebounds for Golden State.

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These games underscore the depth of talent in the league, with young players like Cooper Flagg and Kyshawn George stepping up, while veterans like Jokic and Irving continue to perform at an elite level, ensuring that every night of the NBA season brings high-stakes drama and unforgettable moments for fans around the world.