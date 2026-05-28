NBA Ratifies New '3-2-1' Draft Lottery System to Deter Tanking

The NBA has approved a new draft lottery format, drastically altering odds to discourage teams from intentionally losing games. The '3-2-1' plan, championed by Commissioner Adam Silver, redistributes lottery chances and imposes limits on consecutive top picks.

The National Basketball Association ( NBA ) has ratified a new draft lottery system by a reported 29-1 margin, a reform designed to disincentivize tanking-the practice of intentionally losing games to secure a higher draft pick.

Commissioner Adam Silver endorsed the "3-2-1" plan, which fundamentally reshapes the odds and distributions of lottery balls among non-playoff teams. Under the new format, the teams with the three worst regular-season records will each receive two ping-pong balls, the same number given to the four teams finishing ninth and tenth in each conference standings-the two teams that lose the play-in tournament games between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds will receive one ball each.

The seven teams that neither qualify for the play-in tournament nor finish among the bottom three in the overall standings will earn three lottery balls apiece. This totals 37 balls in the hopper.

Consequently, teams finishing between 21st and 27th in the league now have an 8.1% chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick, a significant increase from the previous system where their chances ranged from 3% to 11.5%. Meanwhile, the bottom three teams see their odds drop from 14% to just 5.4%.

The reform also includes consecutive pick restrictions: no team can win the No. 1 pick in back-to-back lotteries, and no team can collect a top-five pick in three straight lotteries. These changes aim to promote competitive balance and discourage strategic shedding of games late in the season, with the system set to remain in effect through at least the 2027-2029 draft cycles





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