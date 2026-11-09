Celtics Beat Bucks 117-97 as George Scores 27, Kuzma 27 in Milwaukee

Paul George scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 21 as the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 117-97 on Sunday night in Milwaukee. Kyle Kuzma led the Bucks with 27 points as Milwaukee fell to 1-9, its worst start since 1993-94.

Paul George scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 21 as the Boston Celtics rolled to a 117-97 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in Milwaukee.

The Celtics improved to 8-2 and won their third straight game, including their second over Milwaukee in five nights. Boston had beaten the Bucks 109-102 on Wednesday in Boston while resting Tatum. Boston built a big enough lead to sit Tatum for the entire fourth quarter. The Celtics continued a four-game trip that started with a 119-80 win at Charlotte on Friday.

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Celtics Extend Winning Streak

Boston next heads to Philadelphia and Toronto. Kyle Kuzma led Milwaukee with 27 points, scoring 21 in the first half and hitting 6 of 13 from 3-point range. The Bucks suffered their sixth consecutive loss and dropped to 1-9, their worst start since 1993-94, when they lost 10 of their first 11 games and finished 20-62. Myles Turner scored just three points for Milwaukee but had five rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

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Turner, who has shot 1 of 15 over his last two games, was coming off a scoreless performance in a 121-107 NBA Cup loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Tyler Herro gave Milwaukee a scare when he left with 8:56 left in the third quarter after landing awkwardly on his right knee on a drive, but he returned with 4:34 on the clock.

Kuzma started hot, scoring 14 points in the first five minutes as Milwaukee grabbed an early 20-6 lead. He finished the opening quarter with 16 points. Boston hit just 8 of 24 from the field in the period but cut the gap to 27-25. Tatum scored the final 10 points of the first quarter, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, and finished the period with 16 points.

George Leads Second Quarter Surge

George matched those figures in the second quarter. The Celtics turned the game around with an 18-0 surge either side of the first-quarter break. Tatum scored the last 10 of the opening period and George delivered the first eight of the second. George's 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second quarter gave Boston its first lead at 28-27.

George then hit a layup and another 3-pointer to cap the 18-0 spurt. Kuzma had 21 first-half points, already eclipsing his season high, while George had 20 as Boston led 58-45 at intermission after dominating the second frame 33-18. The Bucks missed their first seven shots of the third period, and Boston scored the first nine points to extend its lead to 22. The margin blew out to 74-49 on a steal and dunk from Tatum.

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Boston stayed in front by at least 15 the rest of the way. Up 91-74 with one quarter to play, the Celtics rested Tatum for the entire fourth period and George for the majority of it. While the star forwards sat, Payton Pritchard stepped up and hit three 3-pointers as Boston cruised to the finish. George finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range, while Tatum hit 5 of 11 from downtown and dished out six assists.

Pritchard Steps Up as Starters Rest

Boston notched its third straight win and second in four days over Milwaukee. Derrick White and Tatum also combined to block a shot by Bucks forward Nate Ament during the first half.