Desmond Bane scored 24 points as the Orlando Magic rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 115-105 on Monday night, snapping Boston's six-game winning streak.

Desmond Bane had 24 points and eight rebounds to help the Orlando Magic rally in the fourth quarter and beat the Boston Celtics 115-105 on Monday night.

The win was Orlando's fourth consecutive victory and snapped Boston's six-game winning streak. Franz Wagner, who entered the night having scored 30 or more points in each of Orlando's previous four games, had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Anthony Black finished with 20 points and seven assists. The Magic shot 50% from the field (41 of 82) in the game.

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Celtics Star Tatum Struggles With Turnovers

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points and 12 rebounds, his first double-double since their season-opening loss at Detroit. But he also committed five of his team's 11 turnovers. Paul George had 22 points and eight rebounds for Boston, and Payton Pritchard added 21 points and five assists off the bench. Neemias Queta (rest) did not play for the Celtics.

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Queta is averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Celtics were playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic, despite playing on three days of rest, struggled with their shot early. Both teams had trouble scoring in the opening quarter.

The Magic went 7 of 21 (33.3%) from the field, while the Celtics made only 6 of 24 (25%) shots. George scored Boston's first 10 points to give the Celtics a 10-9 lead, but Orlando was up 20-17 after one quarter.

Celtics Offense Struggles in First Half

A night after finishing the first quarter with a franchise-high 33-point lead in its blowout win over Dallas, Boston needed a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Pritchard to even make it to 17 points by the end of the first period on Monday. Sam Hauser's 3-pointer tied the game at 31, and Boston had a 35-33 lead following a Tatum layup with 5:13 remaining in the first half.

An 8-0 run put Orlando up 41-35, part of a 17-6 spurt to close the first half and give the Magic a 50-41 halftime lead. The Celtics shot 16 of 46 from the field in the first half, when they missed 20 of their 27 3-point attempts. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Celtics showed some early signs of fatigue.

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Magic Take Control With Fourth Quarter Run

Boston took its first lead in the second half on a Chris Cenac Jr. dunk that broke a 69-69 tie with 3:12 left in the third quarter. Orlando led 75-74 following a Jamal Cain free throw, but Hauser made a three that gave Boston a 77-75 lead after three quarters. The Celtics found some traction in the third quarter, led by Tatum's 14 points to outscore Orlando 36-25 in the period and take a 77-75 lead into the fourth.

The Magic led 87-82 following a 9-0 run early in the fourth, and Wendell Carter Jr.'s 3-pointer put Orlando up 100-93 with 4:59 to play. Boston was within three with 4:01 left, but the Magic recovered and got an alley-oop from Wagner to Carter Jr., followed by a jumper by Bane to extend Orlando's lead to 110-99 with 1:33 left. It was the first double-digit lead for either team.