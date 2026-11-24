Kevin Durant scored 32 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers down the stretch as the Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-104 on Monday night. Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson added 20 points each for Houston.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers down the stretch to lead the Houston Rockets to a 116-104 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Houston led by six points with about three minutes remaining before Durant made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 109-97. After Brandon Ingram made a basket for Los Angeles, Durant hit an off-balance 3 seconds later to put the Rockets up 112-99 with 1:30 remaining. Durant shot 11 of 19 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

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Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson scored 20 points apiece for the Rockets. Sengun added eight rebounds and seven assists, while Thompson had four assists. Darius Garland led the Clippers with 26 points and eight assists. Rui Hachimura added 19 points.

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Ingram scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his season debut. Ingram made his debut with the Clippers after sitting out since May following surgery for a heel injury and to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon. The two-time All-Star joined the Clippers in September from Toronto as part of the trade for Kawhi Leonard. He missed the last two games of Toronto's first-round playoff series against Cleveland because of the injury.

Garland hit three 3-pointers early in the third quarter to help the Clippers erase a 10-point deficit and take a five-point lead. The game was tied midway through the third quarter before the Rockets used a 9-0 run, capped by a 3 from Tari Eason, to make it 74-65. Thompson helped Houston regain control with a corner 3-pointer and an assist on a Jabari Smith Jr. pull-up jumper.

Clippers Rally Falls Short Late

Durant added another basket, and Marcus Smart scored in transition following a Clippers turnover to give the Rockets a 71-65 lead. Houston carried an 85-75 advantage into the fourth quarter. Garland sparked another Los Angeles rally, but Durant's late shooting sealed the victory. Reed Sheppard (five points, five assists) helped Houston build its first double-digit lead with an assist on a Sengun dunk and a 3-pointer.

The Rockets led 25-15 after the first quarter, taking advantage of a slow start by Garland and Ingram, who combined to shoot 2 of 10. The Clippers responded to a 13-point deficit early in the second quarter with a 9-2 run. Los Angeles received nine bench points in the period as Garland began to find his rhythm. Four different Clippers made 3-pointers in the quarter, helping cut Houston's halftime lead to 47-43.

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Los Angeles remained winless on the road and lost its fourth straight game.