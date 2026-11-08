Knicks beat Cavaliers 109-97 as Brunson scores 31

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 as the New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-97 in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and added nine assists and six rebounds as the New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-97 on Saturday night in Cleveland.

The win was a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals, which the Knicks swept in four games. Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for the Knicks, who improved to .500 for the first time this season. New York has won three straight and five of its last six games after starting the season 0-3. Brunson, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, scored 18 straight New York points in the second quarter.

Also read LeBron James Struggles as Cavaliers Defeat Sixers 119-95

He made three 3-pointers, including a four-point play, three two-point baskets and three free throws during an eight-minute span. The Knicks trailed 36-30 early in the period but went into halftime ahead 63-53. In the first half, Brunson had 20 points and four assists, while Towns posted 18 points and six rebounds. Towns came out flying with 14 points and four rebounds in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers held a 27-26 lead.

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Donovan Mitchell Scores 37 Points for Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 21 of his season-high 37 points in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland never got closer than eight points. Evan Mobley had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Peyton Watson chipped in 12 points. Rookie Meleek Thomas made a pair of 3-pointers for Cleveland. James Harden continued his poor start to the season for the Cavaliers with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Cleveland completed a back-to-back home set after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 119-95 on Friday. The Cavaliers were without center Jarrett Allen, who missed the game with a right knee bruise after absorbing a knee-on-knee hit from Thunder guard Jared McCain on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Guards Jaylon Tyson (right ankle sprain) and Sam Merrill (right elbow) also missed the game. Riley Minix had eight points in six minutes for Cleveland after being re-signed earlier in the day.

Landry Shamet drained a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to give the Knicks their largest lead of the evening at 88-69. The Knicks pushed the lead to as many as 19 points. They connected on just 42.7% of their shots from the field but came up with 26 second-chance points off 16 offensive rebounds. Ugly game, but just a good win by our guys, Knicks coach Mike Brown said.

We did enough to get it done in some way, shape or form. Anytime you can get a win, especially with us starting out 0-3, we'll take it to see if we can build a little positive equity at this point in the season. OG Anunoby added 15 points for the Knicks. It was New York's first appearance in Cleveland since completing a four-game sweep of the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals in May.

Stephen Curry Leads Warriors Past Magic in OT

In other NBA action, Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Golden State Warriors escape with a 126-119 victory over the Orlando Magic. Golden State led by as many as 16, but with the help of 19 Warriors turnovers the Magic clawed back and a frantic fourth quarter saw Orlando's Jamal Cain tie it with 1.5 seconds left in regulation.

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Curry converted a three-point play with 1:38 left in the extra session that put Golden State up by two and added a layup with less than a minute remaining to help the Warriors hang on for a seventh straight win. Curry, 38, posted his second 40-point game this season and passed LeBron James for most 40-point games after the age of 35 with his 16th.

Nikola Jokic Powers Nuggets Past Pacers in Mexico

In Mexico City, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Indiana Pacers' second-half surge and emerge with a 114-102 triumph. Jokic added eight assists, coming up just shy of a triple-double.

Cameron Johnson added 18 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 16 for the Nuggets, who saw a 27-point lead sliced to seven midway through the fourth quarter but held on for the victory before a sellout crowd of more than 20,000 at Mexico City's Arena CDMX. It was a good crowd, Jokic said. The energy was there the whole game. I didn't know who they were cheering for, for us or for them, but the energy was there.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 23 points, but the Pacers trailed by as many as 27 in the first half. They hit back with a 37-point third quarter and pulled within 102-95 on a Jarace Walker running basket with 7:27 remaining. The Nuggets responded with a quick basket from Spencer Jones and a thunderous Aaron Gordon dunk as they kept the Pacers at bay.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder rolled to a 114-75 victory over Washington, holding the Wizards to the lowest points total in the NBA this season. Jared McCain added 19 off the bench and rookie Aday Mara chipped in 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists as the Thunder continued to thrive despite the injury absences of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.