NBA Investigation into Los Angeles Clippers' Salary Cap Circumvention Includes Interviews with Kawhi Leonard, Dennis Robertson, Steve Ballmer, and Aspiration Executives

The NBA is investigating allegations that the Los Angeles Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay star player Kawhi Leonard. Interviews have been conducted with Kawhi Leonard, Dennis Robertson, Steve Ballmer, Aspiration executives, and Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg. According to a document, Leonard was to receive $28 million in cash from Aspiration over four years, contingent on his playing for the Clippers. Steve Ballmer gave $50 million to Aspiration in 2021, and the Clippers signed a $300 million deal with Aspiration in 2021. The investigation has been ongoing since September, with the NBA commissioner stating that the league needs to wrap up the investigation ahead of the NBA Finals. Penalties for salary cap circumvention could include fines, loss of draft picks, voiding of contracts, and suspensions.

Kawhi Leonard , Dennis Robertson , Steve Ballmer , Aspiration executives, and Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg have been interviewed as the NBA investigates the Los Angeles Clippers ' alleged circumvention of the salary cap to pay star player Kawhi Leonard .

According to a document, Leonard was to receive $28 million in cash from Aspiration over four years, contingent on his playing for the Clippers. Steve Ballmer gave $50 million to Aspiration in 2021, and the Clippers signed a $300 million deal with Aspiration in 2021. The investigation has been ongoing since September, with the NBA commissioner stating that the league needs to wrap up the investigation ahead of the NBA Finals.

Penalties for salary cap circumvention could include fines, loss of draft picks, voiding of contracts, and suspensions. The NBA commissioner will determine the appropriate discipline based on the findings of an independent firm





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NBA Investigation Los Angeles Clippers Salary Cap Circumvention Kawhi Leonard Dennis Robertson Steve Ballmer Aspiration Executives Aspiration Co-Founder Joseph Sanberg Document $28 Million $50 Million $300 Million Independent Firm NBA Commissioner Adam Silver NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement Penalties NBA Finals

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