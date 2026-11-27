The Dallas Mavericks secure a quarterfinal berth in the NBA Cup while ten teams face elimination on the final group stage day with tiebreakers determining the remaining seven spots.

The Dallas Mavericks have secured their place in the knockout rounds of the NBA In-Season Tournament, becoming the first franchise to lock in a quarterfinal spot as the group stage concludes. Ten teams have already been mathematically eliminated from contention, leaving nineteen squads competing for the final seven available positions in the tournament bracket. The remaining group-stage games take place on Friday, with eleven matchups scheduled that will directly influence the playoff seeding for the upcoming week. This decisive day marks the end of the initial phase, transitioning the league into the high-stakes elimination rounds that define the competition.

Tiebreaker Rules and Group Standings Overview

With the exception of Dallas, every remaining team must rely on complex tiebreaker scenarios to advance to the next round. The NBA utilizes a specific hierarchy to resolve ties, starting with head-to-head record, followed by point differential, total points scored, prior regular-season record, and finally a random draw if all other metrics fail. In East Group B, Philadelphia and Miami hold identical 2-1 records, while Cleveland, Indiana, and New York sit at 2-2 and 1-2 respectively. West Group A sees Dallas leading at 3-0, followed by Denver at 2-1, Houston at 2-2, Phoenix at 1-2, and Utah at 0-3. West Group C presents a crowded field where San Antonio, Portland, Golden State, and the Los Angeles Lakers all sit at 2-1, with Sacramento trailing at 0-4.

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Critical Matchups Determining Quarterfinal Berths

The Miami Heat face the New York Knicks in a crucial contest where a Heat victory could potentially secure a home quarterfinal game if Philadelphia loses and Detroit defeats Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons play the Milwaukee Bucks with a win pulling them into a tie with the Orlando Magic for the group lead, leveraging a head-to-head advantage. In Indiana, the Philadelphia 76ers can clinch East Group B with a victory against the Pacers, though a loss eliminates them entirely. Indiana faces a monumental task, needing to win by at least 46 points to win the group in a potential five-way tie scenario involving several 2-2 teams.

The Toronto Raptors aim to defeat the Brooklyn Nets, hoping for a Detroit loss to Milwaukee to improve their standing. Brooklyn requires a 14-point win plus significant external help to advance. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks battle for East Group A supremacy, with a Celtics victory guaranteeing a home game in the quarterfinals. The Memphis Grizzlies must defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves to advance, while a loss for Minnesota keeps their wild-card hopes alive pending other results. These matchups illustrate the razor-thin margins separating advancement from elimination in the tournament.

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Western Conference Deciders and Wild Card Scenarios

The Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns with Dallas already clinched but aiming for a perfect 4-0 group record and a home quarterfinal game. In West Group C, the Los Angeles Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs, a high-profile clash featuring Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. The Lakers need a win and a Portland victory to clinch the group, while the Spurs require a win and a Golden State loss. The loser of this specific Lakers-Spurs matchup cannot advance to the quarterfinals regardless of other results. Denver needs a substantial win over Utah to maintain wild-card chances, while the Golden State Warriors and Portland Blazers face an elimination game where the loser is out.

Historical Context and Future Implications

Historical data highlights the rarity of teams with imperfect group records advancing. In the first three years of the tournament, ten of the twenty-four quarterfinalists went 4-0, and the other fourteen went 3-1, with eight other 3-1 teams failing to qualify. No team with a 2-2 record had previously made the knockout stage, though Friday's chaos in East Group B could change that precedent. Entering this year, thirty-one teams had recorded 0-4 group records, with Sacramento and Charlotte adding to that count. The outcome of Friday's games will determine whether any 2-2 teams break the historical streak and join the elite group of quarterfinalists.