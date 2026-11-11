Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Heat beat Jazz 115-109, passes Gary Payton on NBA scoring list

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat beat the depleted Utah Jazz 115-109. Antetokounmpo passed Gary Payton for 39th on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat outlasted the depleted Utah Jazz 115-109 on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Antetokounmpo shot 12 for 21 and now has 21,836 career points, passing Gary Payton to become the 39th leading scorer in NBA history. He iced his sprained right wrist in a heavy wrap on the bench but it did not seem to bother him on the court. Davion Mitchell added 19 points and eight assists for Miami, which needed late blocks from Klay Thompson and Bam Adebayo to secure its third win in its last four games.

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Heat Close Out Road Trip

Pelle Larsson scored 14 points. Andrew Wiggins added 13 points off the bench, while Bam Adebayo chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Miami scored 25 points off 18 Jazz turnovers. The Heat closed out a five-game road trip with back-to-back wins, finishing the trip with a 3-2 record.

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Utah attacked the rim well, outscoring the Heat 50-32 in the paint, but the Jazz lost their ninth straight game. Rookie guard Darryn Peterson led Utah with 25 points and four assists before fouling out with 4:35 remaining. Peterson nearly set his career high of 26 for the second game in a row. Ace Bailey chipped in 23 points and seven rebounds for the Jazz.

Isaiah Collier added 17 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and five assists. Collier, a notoriously poor shooter who had not made a 3-pointer this season, made four consecutive shots from behind the arc in the fourth quarter to cut Miami's lead to 101-93. His three straight 3-pointers punctuated a 21-6 run that trimmed the Heat's advantage to 101-93 with 6:42 left in the game.

Jazz Struggle Without Starters

Antetokounmpo then scored three baskets over a two-minute stretch to restore the double-digit lead and create enough cushion to weather a late comeback. Playing without four starters due to injury, the Jazz went up 12-8 on a steal and layup from Jaxson Hayes. Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen (wrist), Keyonte George (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot). The Heat then scored on six straight possessions to race ahead for good.

Klay Thompson and Bobby Portis Jr. bookended a 14-2 run with 3-pointers to give Miami a 22-14 lead midway through the first quarter. Miami used a 13-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Pelle Larsson to extend its lead to 49-32 early in the second quarter. Larsson hit that 3-pointer with 6:58 left in the second quarter to cap the run. The Heat held Utah without a basket for three minutes while building a double-digit lead.

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Heat Pull Away Late

The Heat allowed only three baskets over a 5.5-minute stretch to pull away again. Starting with banking in a turnaround jumper, Antetokounmpo made four baskets to fuel a 22-6 run that put Miami up 89-66 late in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo's shooting sparked the Heat to a 15-2 run in the third quarter to give the Heat the cushion they needed.

Then Svi Mykhailiuk made back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 112-107 in the final minute but it was too late for the Jazz. Despite the Jazz's ninth straight loss, Utah's two teenagers gave the Jazz hope for the future. Peterson and Bailey combined for 48 points in the loss.