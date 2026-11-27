The Dallas Mavericks secure the West Group A title in the NBA Cup. Nineteen teams fight for seven quarterfinal slots as group play concludes with critical tiebreakers.

The Dallas Mavericks have secured their place in the NBA Cup quarterfinals by clinching the West Group A title. They stand as the sole team confirmed for the knockout stage as group-stage play concludes on Friday. The tournament features 19 teams competing for the seven remaining spots. These final games will determine which franchises advance to the next round starting next week.

Tiebreaker Rules and Group Standings

The NBA utilizes a strict hierarchy for tiebreakers if teams finish with identical records. The primary factor is the head-to-head record between the tied teams. If that metric is equal, the league looks at point differential, followed by total points scored. The prior regular season record serves as the next criterion. In a rare event where all else fails, the NBA resorts to a random draw to break the deadlock.

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The current standings show significant competition in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia and Miami both hold a 2-1 record in East Group B. Cleveland sits at 2-2, while Indiana and New York trail at 1-2. In the Western Conference, Dallas leads West Group A at 3-0. Denver follows at 2-1, Houston is at 2-2, Phoenix is at 1-2, and Utah sits at 0-3.

Crucial Matchups in the Eastern Conference

The Miami Heat face the New York Knicks in a game that could decide advancement. The Knicks won the Cup last season and retain a chance to advance with a victory. No team has ever reached the knockout stage with a 2-2 record, though this scenario might change. If Miami wins while Philadelphia and Detroit both lose, the Heat secure a home quarterfinal game.

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In Milwaukee, the Detroit Pistons play the Milwaukee Bucks. A win pulls Detroit into a tie with Orlando at 3-1 for the group lead. The Pistons hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage if a two-way tie occurs. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers. A victory ensures the 76ers win East Group B, but a loss eliminates them.

An Indiana victory creates a potential five-way tie at 2-2 in East Group B. To have any shot at winning the group, Indiana must win by 46 or more points. In Toronto, the Raptors aim to beat the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn needs a win by at least 14 points and significant help elsewhere to advance. The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics also play, with the winner clinching East Group A.

Western Conference Scenarios and Eliminations

The Memphis Grizzlies must defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves to advance. The winner of this divisional championship game clinches West Group B. Minnesota could still advance with help if they lose. In Phoenix, the Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns. Dallas is already in, and a win assures them of a home quarterfinal game.

A victory would allow Dallas to join a small group of teams with a 4-0 group-stage record. Ten teams achieved this feat in the first three versions of the event. Up to three teams could accomplish this this year. The Suns, however, are effectively eliminated from contention in this matchup.

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The Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs in a high-stakes contest. A win for the Lakers requires a concurrent Portland victory to win West Group C. The Spurs win the group if they beat the Lakers and Golden State wins. The loser of the Lakers-Spurs game cannot advance to the quarterfinals.

Final Games and Wild Card Implications

The Denver Nuggets play the Utah Nuggets, though the text implies a typo for Utah Jazz or similar, the source says Utah. The Nuggets need a win by a sizable margin to have a good chance at the West wild-card spot. In the final game, the Golden State Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers. The loser of this game is immediately eliminated from the tournament.

The winner will watch scoreboards across the league to see how other results affect their standing. The Warriors can win West Group C with a win and a Lakers victory. The Blazers can win the group with a win and a Spurs victory. Kyrie Irving leads the unbeaten Mavericks, looking to pass the ball against Denver defender Christian Braun in previous action.