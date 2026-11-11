Celtics beat 76ers 123-101 as George scores 36 in Jaylen Brown reunion

Boston moved to 9-2 and replaced Philadelphia atop the Eastern Conference as Paul George scored 36 against his former team and Jayson Tatum outscored Jaylen Brown, who was held to 13 points.

BOSTON - The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-101 on Tuesday to replace Philadelphia at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference, as Jayson Tatum outshone former teammate Jaylen Brown in a much-hyped showdown.

Paul George, who went from Philadelphia to Boston in the July blockbuster that sent Brown to the 76ers, scored 36 points against his former team. He made 6 of 11 3-point attempts, including two in a 13-point second quarter, and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Brown's first regular-season clash against the Celtics, the team he called home for a decade, played out against reports of a rift with Tatum, his 2024 NBA title-winning partner.

Also read Philippines Ranks Fifth in Asean Illicit Trade Index

The two exchanged cryptic public barbs, apparently disagreeing over Tatum's knowledge of or role in Brown's shock trade this summer to Philadelphia. Tatum greeted Brown moments before tip-off but was seemingly blanked, and the game began in feisty fashion. A fired-up Brown made two steals but conceded two fouls in the opening minutes. He finished with 13 points and a game-high four turnovers, while Tatum supplied 21 points.

Advertisement

Celtics take control in Boston

No game is bigger than the other, definitely in the regular season, you know -- it is one game, Tatum said. The Celtics took an early lead even as the Philadelphia crowd booed Tatum's every move, jeering loudly as he wildly misplaced a pass under pressure from VJ Edgecombe. The Celtics made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and then drained five more in the second.

George knocked down two as part of his 13-point second quarter, helping Boston carry a 62-51 lead into the locker room. Boston heated up even more in the third quarter, draining 7 of 13 3-tries, including two apiece by Tatum and Payton Pritchard. Philadelphia also shot well in the period, connecting on 57.9% of its shots from the field and 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Maxey's 3-pointer tied it at 79-79 with 3:19 left in the third, after Philadelphia had levelled at 76-76. The Celtics then outscored the Sixers 12-3 to end the frame. Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Tatum and Baylor Scheierman each hit a 3-pointer during that burst as the visitors carried a 91-82 lead into the fourth. Pritchard opened the fourth with a pair of 3-pointers before George scored 14 points in a four-minute stretch as the lead ballooned to 111-87.

George praises Tatum impact

Boston finished 22 of 49 from beyond the arc, 44.9%, while Pritchard scored 18 points and Hauser added 12, each knocking down four 3-pointers. George credited Tatum for drawing the opposition's focus. Obviously JT demands so much attention. Playing off him has allowed me to get a lot of easy opportunities, he said.

Advertisement

At this point in my career, there is only one thing that I want to do, and that is win. And so, for him, especially for JT, my role is to alleviate any pressure, any friction. I am here to help you. I am in a way here to serve you, make you become the best player that you can become.

Maxey scored 24 points to pace the Sixers, who were facing the Celtics for the first time since rallying from a 3-1 deficit to win their first-round playoff series last spring. Joel Embiid had 16 points on 2-of-9 shooting, and LeBron James had 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting on a quiet night for Philadelphia. Boston moved to 9-2 with a fourth straight win, while Philadelphia dropped to 9-3.

Knicks thrash Bucks on Tuesday

The Celtics have the best record in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of the 76ers. Also on Tuesday, the defending champion New York Knicks thrashed the struggling Milwaukee Bucks 117-85. The Bucks fell to 1-10 after losing former star Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. The Celtics had initially attempted to trade Brown for Antetokounmpo, kick-starting the saga, before Antetokounmpo ultimately moved to the Miami Heat and Brown ended up at Philadelphia.